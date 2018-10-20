

Harendra Singh, India coach



The Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh says his team has shrugged off the disappointment of the Jakarta Asian Games and is looking forward to their contest with Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.





Title holders India started the tournament with an 11-0 victory over hosts Oman on Thursday, while former champions Pakistan beat South Korea 3-1 in their first fixture on Friday. “The competitive part of the tournament starts on Saturday with the match against Pakistan,” said Singh, who admitted that the team was dejected after failing to defend the Asian Games title. “After the semifinal loss in the Asian Games, the mood was not good for a few days. The disappointment of not winning the Asian Games gold is still playing on the minds of the players but we cannot keep thinking of the past,” he added.



India, however, managed to secure the bronze with a win over Pakistan. “We are now focused on this tournament and the side is shaping up well. Nine of our players have scored goals against Oman in the first outing here. A victory in the Asian Champions Trophy will be a good path for the World Cup, just a month away. This tournament is close to the World Cup, we need competitive matches and we are getting them,” he said.



Excitement



Pakistan’s team manager Hasan Sardar said the match against India would produce exciting hockey for the spectators. “I am told the game is a sell-out. It will be a thrilling game as always between the two teams playing traditional Asian hockey.”



Pak beat S Korea 3-1



Muscat: Pakistan began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over South Korea at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Goals from Ajaz Ahmed (12th min), Umar Bhutta (18th min) and captain Muhammad Rizwan Senior (42nd min) gave Pakistan a firm grip despite missing several chances before South Korea pulled one back in the last quarter through Kim Hyeong-Jin (51st min). Pakistan captain Rizwan said, “Winning the match against South Korea was important before we go into the game against India.”



Ideal preparation for World Cup



The Tribune