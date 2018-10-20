By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia registered their second win in the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament by defeating Oman 3-1 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Friday (Oct 19).





Malaysia, who beat Japan 3-0 in the first match on Thursday, took the lead through Mohd Firhan Ashaari in the 26th minute.



But hosts Oman equalised in the 34th minute through Rashad Al Fazari off a penalty stroke.



Malaysia came back strongly in the last quarter to score two goals in the space of two minutes.



Malaysia regained the lead through a superb reverse stick goal by Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil in the 46th minute.



And two minutes later, Faizal Saari scored off a field goal to give Malaysia full points.



It was Faizal's third goal in two matches.



National coach Roelant Oltmans was pleased with the team's performance as his forwards were not sharp in the game.



Malaysia have two days of rest before they take on South Korea on Monday.



South Korea went down 1-3 to Pakistan in their first match on Friday.



The Star of Malaysia