By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia took the scenic route before beating Oman 3-1 in Friday's Asian Champions Trophy match in Muscat.





The win came at the back of a 3-0 victory over Japan for maximum points so far in the tournament.



For the record, India had thrashed Oman 11-0 in their curtain raiser.



Firhan Ashaari scored for Malaysia in the 26th minute but Ashad Al Fazari equalised in the 34th minute off a penalty stroke.



However, goals from Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (46th) and Faizal Shaari (48th) gave Malaysia full points.



Malaysia will play South Korea on Oct 22.



In another match, Pakistan defeated Korea 3-0.



New Straits Times