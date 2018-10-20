Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Malaysia struggle to beat Oman in Muscat

Published on Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 39
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia took the scenic route before beating Oman 3-1 in Friday's Asian Champions Trophy match in Muscat.



The win came at the back of a 3-0 victory over Japan for maximum points so far in the tournament.

For the record, India had thrashed Oman 11-0 in their curtain raiser.

Firhan Ashaari scored for Malaysia in the 26th minute but Ashad Al Fazari equalised in the 34th minute off a penalty stroke.

However, goals from Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (46th) and Faizal Shaari (48th) gave Malaysia full points.

Malaysia will play South Korea on Oct 22.

In another match, Pakistan defeated Korea 3-0.

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.