Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 - Day 2
Muscat (OMA)
Results 19 October
PAK v KOR (RR) 3 - 1
OMA v MAS (RR) 1 - 3
Fixtures 20 October (GMT +4)
18:55 KOR v JPN (RR)
21:10 PAK v IND (RR)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|3
|3
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|5
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|6
|Oman
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|14
|-13
|0