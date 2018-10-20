Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 - Day 2

Published on Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 41
Muscat (OMA)



Results 19 October

PAK v KOR (RR)     3 - 1
OMA v MAS (RR)     1 - 3

Fixtures 20 October (GMT +4)

18:55     KOR v JPN (RR)
21:10     PAK v IND (RR)

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Malaysia 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
2 India 1 1 0 0 11 0 11 3
3 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
4 Korea 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0
5 Japan 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0
6 Oman 2 0 0 2 1 14 -13 0

