

Edinburgh University v Grange – photo by Duncan Gray



Once again this season`s National League 1 has provided twists and turns, in the men`s league it is Grove Menzieshill who have taken over pole position on goal difference from Edinburgh University, although the Taysiders still have games in hand. Wildcats are still top of the women`s table despite going down to champions Edinburgh University, although now only on goal difference from Dundee Wanderers.





Cameron Golden, fresh from goalscoring exploits for Great Britain under-21s in Malaysia, showed off his lethal touches at Titwood with a hat-trick which was the catalyst in Grove Menzieshill`s 4-0 win over National League 1 leaders Clydesdale.



Albert Rowling added the other goal which propelled the Taysider to the top of the division, and still with a game in hand.



Edinburgh University slipped into second spot after seeing off Western Wildcats 2-1 at Auchenhowie. Fraser Moran put the home side ahead at the interval but strikes by David Mawhinney and Ian Moodie secured the points for the students.



Grange had the chance to take over pole position but in the end they were frustrated by Uddingston who secured a fighting 3-3 draw at Fettes.



It looked promising for the champions when they went into a two goal lead in only ten minutes, Aussie Dylan Bean pounced on a loose ball in the circle for the opener, then Jacob Tweedie finished off a move started by Robbie Shepherdson.



Brad Hughes pulled one back for the visitors but John McCluskey finished good play down the right to restore Grange`s two goal lead. But just before the interval sloppy defending allowed Jonjo Lavin to score for 3-2.



Although Grange had a couple of chances in the second half it was Uddingston`s Jacky Tran who found the net for a final 3-3 draw.



Kelburne finally got off the foot of the table with a 4-2 victory over Hillhead at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The evergreen Johnny Christie scored twice while Jack McKenzie and Peter Baldwin were also on target.



Watsonians gained their first victory of the season with a convincing 4-1 win over bottom side Gordonians. The Edinburgh side moved into a four goal lead through two penalty corner conversions by Tomas Gonzalez and further strikes by Fraser Heigh and Fraser McCurdy, John Hamilton finally got a consolation for the Aberdonians.





Photo by Dave Reid



Champions Edinburgh University have moved ominously up the women`s National League 1 table after seeing off leaders Wildcats 1-0 at Auchenhowie. Ella Watt was the only scorer and the students will overtake Wildcats at the top if they beat bottom side Grange in today`s catch-up fixture.



There was further frustration for second placed Dundee Wanderers who were held to a 1-1 draw by Watsonians.



Although Wanderers dominated proceedings the game remained goalless until Nikki Stobie gave the Edinburgh side the lead with eight minutes left. But a big result was prevented with a powerful shot into the roof of the net from Wanderers` Charlotte Watson for a share of the spoils.



Watsonians coach Keith Smith said: “They definitely had the better of the scoring chances overall but we executed our game plan really well and made life really tough for them – it took a moment of individual brilliance to grab a point.”



Clydesdale Western moved up a place with a 3-1 win over Grove Menzieshill, the former`s scorers were Lexi Sabatelli, Emma McGregor and Heather Howie while Lucy Smith was again on target for the Taysiders.



Hillhead moved off the bottom rung with a well-earned 3-0 win over neighbours GHK. Hillhead were a goal in front by the interval with a sweep shot from Katie Fleming. The three points were consolidated in the second half with further strikes by Chloe Hardie and Shona Oliphant.



Scottish Hockey Union media release