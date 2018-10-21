A hat-trick from Ed Horler helped Wimbledon secure their first league victory of the season with a 5-2 win over Sevenoaks in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Horler struck in the eighth minute, shortly after Gordon McIntyre’s opener, to help his side to a 2-0 lead at half time.



Chris Barker pulled one back for Sevenoaks, but Horley found the met from penalty corners on 49 and 55 minutes, while Chad Conlon’s 56th minute field goal put them 5-1 ahead.



Andrew Oxburgh scored for Sevenoaks in the 64th minute, but the damage had been done.



East Grinstead scored the only goal of the match at Holcombe, with Simon Faulkner finding the net shortly before half time.



Last season’s champions Surbiton were 6-2 winners over Reading with Ben Boon scoring twice and others coming from Arjan Drayton Chana, Scott Evans, Alan Forsyth and James Royce.



New leaders Hampstead and Westminster ran out 5-0 winners from their clash at the University of Exeter, with Matt Guise Brown scoring twice and others coming from Toby Roche, Chris Cargo and Rupert Shipperley.



And Beeston battled to a 3-2 win at Brooklands MU with Nick Park, Elliot Hibell and Richard Lawrence scoring their goals.



Men’s Conference East



Southgate produced a good performance at Old Loughtonians winning 6-1 in the Men’s Conference East on Saturday.



Alex Williams got Southgate off to a fast start scoring from open play in the second minute before Timmy Smyth added a second two minutes later.



Williams got his second of the day in the 10th minute and John Sterlini made in 4-0 after 20 minutes.



Rory Coltham gave Old Loughtonians some hope in the 25th minute finishing off a penalty stroke, but Sam Mee and Timmy Smyth scored added a goal each in the closing minutes to secure victory for Southgate.



Elsewhere, City of Peterborough and Cambridge City played out a 4-4 draw which saw four goals scored in the final ten minutes, and Brighton and Canterbury also had to share the spoils with their game ending 2-2.



Old Georgians secured a 3-1 home victory against Oxted and Teddington were 4-2 winners at Richmond.



Men’s Conference West



Team Bath Buccaneers remain unbeaten after winning 6-2 at home against the University of Bristol in the Men’s Conference West.



Two goals each from Stuart Rushmere, Scott Rawlings and Tim Nurse helped them secure their first win of the season after three draws.



Elsewhere, the University of Birmingham went to the top of the Conference West table with a 5-2 win over Oxford Hawks with goals coming from Adam Harriman, Eddie Way (2), Edward Whitworth and Tom Poustie.



Chichester were 5-4 winners in their home game against Olton & West Warwicks. Alex Pendle scored twice for the hosts, while others came from Ollie Baxter, Alex Messenger and Andrew Sharshott.



Cardiff & Met were 3-1 winners over visitors Isca, while Havant won 2-1 against Fareham.



Men’s Conference North



Bowdon battled to a 6-1 win at Preston to make it four matches unbeaten in this season’ Men’s Conference North.



Oliver Stoddart scored twice, while other goals for the in-form visitors came from Richie Dawson-Smith, Matt Steventon, Archie Phillips and Ben White.



The University of Nottingham and Loughborough Students shared the spoils in their match, which finished 4-4.



It was tied at 1-1 at half time, and with a minute to go it was 3-3 before Sean Cicchi scored for Nottingham followed by Fergus Gibson for Loughborough seconds later.



Elsewhere, Sheffield Hallam and the University of Durham drew 3-3, Doncaster were 3-1 winners over Belper, and Leeds were 7-0 winners over Alderley Edge with Dave Swarbrick and Harry Lankfer both scoring hat-tricks.



RESULTS



Men’s Hockey League



Premier Division: Brooklands 2, Beeston 3; Holcombe 0, East Grinstead 1; Surbiton 6, Reading 2; University of Exeter 0, Hampstead & Westminster 5; Wimbledon 5, Sevenoaks 2.



Conference East: Brighton & Hove 2, Canterbury 2; City of Peterborough 4, Cambridge City 4; Old Georgians 3, Oxted 1; Old Loughtonians 1, Southgate 6; Richmond 2, Teddington 4.



Conference North: Doncaster 3, Belper 1; Leeds 7 Alderley Edge 0; Preston 1, Bowdon 6; Sheffield Hallam 3, University of Durham 3; University of Nottingham 4, Loughborough Students 4.



Conference West: Cardiff & Met 3, Isca 1; Chichester 5, Olton & West Warwicks 4; Havant 2, Fareham 1; Team Bath Buccaneers 6, University of Bristol 2; University of Birmingham 5, Oxford Hawks 2.



England Hockey Board Media release