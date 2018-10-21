Ben Somerford







Four Australian Hockey League (AHL) quarter-final match-ups have been confirmed following a busy Saturday with six matches played in Round Three in Canberra, Brisbane and Perth.





The AHL Finals will be played on the Gold Coast from 25-28 October, with the quarter-finals commencing on Thursday.



In the men’s competition, the Tassie Tigers’ 5-1 win over the Queensland Blades at Brisbane’s State Hockey Centre means they top Pool A and will play NT Stingers in the quarters.



The Stingers were beaten 10-3 by the WA Thundersticks at the Perth Hockey Stadium, with the result confirming WA will play NSW Waratahs in the quarters.



The NSW Waratahs were beaten 3-1 by the Canberra Lakers at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra.



Sunday’s match between reigning champions Victoria Vikings and SA Hotshots will determine whom the Blades and Lakers meet in the quarters.



In the women’s competition, the Queensland Scorchers’ ruthless 15-0 victory in Brisbane over the Tassie Van Demons confirmed top spot in Pool A and a quarter-final meeting with NT Pearls.



The NT Pearls went down 5-1 to the WA Diamonds in Perth, securing WA third spot in the pool and NT fourth.



WA will play the NSW Arrows in the quarter-finals, after NSW lost 2-0 to the Canberra Strikers in a weather-affected match.



Sunday’s match between reigning champions Victoria Vipers and SA Suns will decide whom the Strikers and Van Demons meet.



Quarter-final game times will be confirmed at the conclusion of Round Three on Sunday evening.



Head to www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com for more details.



Canberra Strikers 2 (Middleton 28' PP) NSW Arrows 0, Canberra



The NSW Arrows have slipped into second spot in Pool A ahead of the quarter-finals after a weather-affected 2-0 loss to the Canberra Strikers at the National Hockey Centre.



The Strikers win, though, wasn't enough to claim second spot, after Queensland won 15-0 later in the day to leapfrog both sides.



Saturday afternoon’s match was delayed 30 minutes following lightning and storms in Canberra before the hosts piled on the pressure with a series of penalty corners.



Eventually they broke through during their PumpPlay late in the first-half, when English recruit Beckie Middleton deflected home on the slide, with the goal worth double.



NSW mustered plenty of attacking threats but were unable to penetrate before the conditions worsened again with five minutes to play.



Play was suspended and eventually the match was called off, with Canberra declared 2-0 winners.



Canberra Lakers 3 (Turner 10', 10', Shepherd 34') NSW Waratahs 1 (Hayes 11'), Canberra



The NSW Waratahs have finished the pool stage in bottom spot after a 3-1 loss away to the Canberra Lakers at the National Hockey Centre on Saturday afternoon.



The Waratahs came close early from a short corner, before Glenn Turner opened the scoring for the hosts with a 10th minute field goal.



The former Kookaburra stepped up and wrong-footed NSW keeper Ash Thomas from the resultant conversion it make it 2-0.



NSW pulled one back a minute later when Jack Hayes fired in a rocket from a penalty corner.



The Waratahs kept up the pressure but couldn’t capitalise, before Canberra’s Lewis Shepherd made it 3-1 with a field goal in the 34th minute, although he shot wide from the conversion.



Both keepers made good saves down each end in the third period, with the Waratahs having the better of the chances but being unable to capitalise as it ended 3-1.



WA Diamonds 5 (Squibb 40’, 40’, 56’ PP, Slattery 43’) NT Pearls 1 (Martin-Brown 8’), Perth



The WA Diamonds have claimed third spot in their pool and will face the NSW Arrows in Thursday’s quarter-finals after a 5-1 win over the NT Pearls at Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday.



Penny Squibb accumulated four of WA’s goals, while Hockeyroo Kathryn Slattery grabbed the other after the struggling Pearls had taken a shock half-time lead.



After an early chance to Pearls’ Jacqueline Graf, Jessica Martin-Brown poked home at the far post to give the visitors an eighth minute lead, although WA keeper Aleisha Power saved from the field goal conversion attempt to keep it 1-0.



Sienna Archer almost levelled for WA with a diving deflection in the 24th minute but the visitors maintained their lead until the long interval.



WA came out of the blocks after half-time with renewed finesse in attack, winning a 40th minute penalty stroke which Squibb slotted past NT keeper Elizabeth Duguid.



Great Southern product Squibb followed up with an audacious lob from the field goal conversion to put WA ahead.



Slattery deflected home from a 43rd minute penalty corner to add to the Diamonds’ lead.



Squibb put the icing on the cake, which she fired past Duguid with a 56th minute drag flick from a penalty corner during WA’s PumpPlay, meaning the goal was worth double.



NT’s Hockeyroo Brooke Peris forced Power into a good reflex save in the 57th minute but WA preserved their 5-1 lead.



Queensland Scorchers 15 (Kershaw 3’, 3’, Malone 10’, 10’, 27’ PP, 27’, 46’, 46’, Greiner 23’, 23’, Kenny 28’ PP, 28’, Holzberger 39’) Tassie Van Demons 0, Brisbane



The Queensland Scorchers have sealed top spot in their pool, condemning the Tassie Van Demons to bottom spot after an emphatic 15-0 thrashing at Brisbane’s State Hockey Centre on Saturday night.



Queensland were ruthless throughout the contest, needing a six-goal win to claim top spot, but they didn’t relent.



Hockeyroos Steph Kershaw and Rosie Malone both scored and took their conversions to make it 4-0 at quarter-time.



Rebecca Greiner netted a field goal and the subsequent conversion to make it 6-0 in the 23rd minute, before the hosts took their PumpPlay late in the second period.



And they capitalised on their PumpPlay as Gold Coast product Malone netted a converted field goal, while Jodie Kenny fired home a penalty stroke and the conversion to make it 12-0 at the main break.



Jordyn Holzberger added another in the 39th minute from a penalty corner, before Malone capped a prolific night with another field goal and conversion.



WA Thundersticks 10 (Green 14’, Rasmussen 15’, 15’, Gavranich 24’, 24’, Robertson 43’, 43’, Gabriel 48’, 59’, 59’) NT Stingers 3 (Hullick 30’, Argent 32’, McDonald 54’), Perth



The WA Thundersticks have sealed top spot in Pool B and a quarter-final date with the NSW Waratahs after thrashing the NT Stingers 10-3 at Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday night.



The Thundersticks completed a perfect pool stage with three wins from three games with the strong victory over the Stingers, who finished bottom of the pool with three losses and will now play Tasmania in their quarter-final.



Jason Gabriel top scored with three goals for WA, who started slowly before first-quarter goals from Coby Green and the impressive Alec Rasmussen, who also took his conversion, made it 3-0.



Dane Gavranich’s baseline run led to the fourth goal in the 24th minute before a classy conversion.



The Stingers replied on the stroke of half-time, during WA’s PumpPlay, with Jamie Hullick scoring from close range from a penalty corner.



The visitors grabbed another shortly after the break to keep the contest alive, with Matthew Argent powering home at the second attempt from a short corner.



WA responded 10 minutes later when Daniel Robertson capped a fine move with an angled finish plus a conversion to make it 7-2.



Gabriel took over from there, slotting powerfully on the turn in the 48th minute before his conversion attempt hit the roof of the net.



Isaac McDonald grabbed another consolation for NT although Ben Rennie saved well from his conversion attempt.



Gabriel added another field goal and conversion in the 59th minute to make it double figures for the hosts.



Queensland Blades 1 (Douglas 13’) Tassie Tigers 5 (Arthur 30’ Smith 53’, McCambridge 60’ PP, 60’), Brisbane



The Tassie Tigers have set themselves up perfectly for an assault on the AHL title after a 5-1 win away to the Queensland Blades in Brisbane on Saturday night sealed top spot in Pool A.



The Tigers knew heading into the game that a draw would be enough to seal top spot and the contest was level at 1-1 until the 53rd minute, before a late burst from the visitors.



Justin Douglas had put the Blades ahead in the 13th minute but his conversion attempt was saved by Tassie keeper Grant Woodcock.



The save was crucial with Kieron Arthur levelling right on half-time with a trademark drag flick.



Scores remained level until newcomer Oliver Smith put the Tigers ahead in the 53rd minute, although Blades keeper Cade Banditt thwarted his conversion to keep it 2-1.



Tasmania took their PumpPlay in the final five minutes, with their goals worth double, and they capitalised when top scorer Sam McCambridge netted in the 60th minute, before converting.



Head to www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com for more details.



Hockey Australia media release