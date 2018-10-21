By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey team have been inconsistent after two matches in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman.





In the first match on Thursday, coach Roelant Oltmans’ side played well to beat Asian Games gold medallists Japan 3-0 at the Sultan Qaboos Sport Complex.



But in the second match, Malaysia played below par and struggled to beat a lower-ranked Oman 3-1 on Friday.



The Malaysian forwards, led by Faizal Saari (pic), were not sharp in their attack and failed to make good use of the two penalty corners they earned in the first two quarters against Oman.



Oman goalkeeper Fahad Al Noufali played well to make a number of excellent saves and was named the man of the match.



The tournament in Oman is the first assignment for the 64-year-old Dutch coach. Oltmans was hired on Oct 1 to help Malaysia qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



In the match against Oman, Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, took the lead through Mohd Firhan Ashaari’s close-range effort in the 26th minute.



But Oman, ranked 33rd in the world, equalised in the 34th minute through Rashad Al Fazari off a penalty stroke.



It was the first goal for Oman in two matches as they were thrashed 0-11 by defending champions India in the opening match on Thursday.



Malaysia came back strongly in the last quarter to score two goals in the space of two minutes.



Malaysia regained the lead off a superb reverse-stick goal by Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil in the 46th minute.



And two minutes later, Faizal scored off a field goal to give Malaysia full points.



It was Faizal’s third goal in two matches.



Oltmans said his players were sloppy in the match.



“Structure wise, we played quite a good game. But we were not sharp enough in attacking and the off-the-ball movement was too slow.



“We have two rest days, so the first day the focus is on recovery and the second day is to sharpen them up.



“It’s always nice to score more goals but you can also win matches if you don’t concede goals.



“Normally you win 95% of your matches when you score three goals. That’s what we did,” said Oltmans.



Malaysia have two days rest before they take on South Korea on Monday. South Korea went down 1-3 to Pakistan in their first match on Friday.



