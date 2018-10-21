

Manpreet Singh scored the first goal for India. AHF



India recovered from an early jolt to beat Pakistan 3-1 in their second Asian Champions Trophy match here today.





Manpreet Singh justified being given the captain's armband with an exceptional performance, worthy of the Man of the Match award. With India failing to find the equaliser, Manpreet brought his side back with a dogged run past three Pakistan players and a quick wrong-footed finish from the top of the circle.



Striker Mandeep Singh then provided another piece of magic as he broke the deadlock with a cheeky flick past the goalkeeper, despite having his back towards the goal. Dilpreet Singh then scored his fourth goal in two matches, the teenager finishing off a move started by his idol Akashdeep Singh.



The Tribune