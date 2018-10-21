

India continued its dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan with a 3-1 win at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Saturday.





Although the Indian side got off to a shaky start, crucial goals from captain Manpreet Singh, forward player Mandeep Singh and forward Dilpreet Singh helped India register their second consecutive victory in the ongoing tournament.



In the first quarter, Pakistan stunned the Indians by taking the lead as early as in the opening minute of the match through Muhammad Irfan Junior's strike. Goalkeeper Sreejesh had made the initial save with his feet from the PC but he could not stop the shot from the deflection.



Pakistan led 1-0 after first quarter. However, India equalised with only five minutes left in the second quarter.



Skipper Manpreet Singh drew parity for India as he powered past three Pakistan defenders and rifled the ball to the bottom corner. The teams went into the half-time break locked at 1-1.



India' second goal came minutes afrer the break as they took the lead in the 33rd minute through a field strike from Mandeep Singh. Mandeep maintained possession of the ball long enough to flick it backwards and help it seamlessly roll into the net.



The Indians extended their lead to 3-1 when striker Dilpreet Singh scored another field goal in the 42nd minute. halfback Lalit Upadhyay managed to make a fine pass to Dilpreet, which the latter meticulously converted for his fourth goal in the tournament so far.



Thereafter, the Indians defended in numbers as Pakistani forwards failed to breach the rival backline. It was India's second consecutive win in the tournament after having thrashed hosts Oman 11-0 in their opener.



India had defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the final edition of the Champions Trophy earlier in the year before registering a close 2-1 win over the arch-rivals in the Jakarta Asian Games.



India will next face Japan on Sunday while Pakistan will play against Oman on Monday.



India had won the inaugural edition in 2011, whereas Pakistan won the 2012 and 2013 editions by defeating India and Japan, respectively, before India won the 2016 edition by beating Pakistan in the final match.



