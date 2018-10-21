

Asian Championship Trophy , Hockey India



India convincingly defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat on Saturday.





While it were Pakistan who earned an early lead of 1-0 before India made it 2-1 just before the third quarter ended.



In the first quarter, a sloppy defensive work from the Indians from the goalmouth gave Pakistan their only goal this match. Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh made the initial save with his feet from the PC but he got helpless with the deflection, which is skillfully done by Irfan.



India equalised when there were only five minutes left in the second quarter. India’s Manpreet Singh powered past three Pakistan defenders like anything and rifled the ball to the bottom corner. There was a touch from a Pakistani player that carried the ball, but Manpreet ensured it was a goal.



India’s second goal was scored by Mandeep Singh in the third quarter before Dilpreet made it third for India in the same quarter.



Daily News & Analysis