World No.5 India register their second successive win at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018





Neutral World Panel umpire Peter Wright awarding Pakistan their goal.



MUSCAT: Title holders India rallied after conceding a goal in the opening minute to defeat Pakistan 3-1 in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018 in a fast encounter showcasing sub-continental hockey at the Sltan Qaboos Sports Complex here today.





Goals from captain Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored in open play to clinch India victory after Pakistan’s opening-minute strike by Muhammad Irfan Jr. on a penalty corner.



A capacity crowd was treated to an exhibition of clean attacking attacking hockey at its best in the showpiece preliminary league contest of the six-nation event.



Pakistan took the lead in the opening minute when Muhammad Irfan Jr. picked up a penalty corner rebound from goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh’s pads and scored with a deft flick into the goal’s left corner.



India went all out into the attack, forcing two penalty corners in the fourth minute and made a couple of forays into the rival circle, but Pakistan’s defenders kept them at bay.



Skipper Manpreet Singh restored parity for India in the 24th minute with a fine solo run down the centre as he dribbled past three defenders to flick the ball into the right corner, wide of goalkeeper Imran Butt’s reach.



Mandeep Singh put India ahead in the 31st minute by shrugging off his marker to create space in the circle and placing the ball in the goal’s left corner.



Young striker Dilpreet Singh increased the lead to 3-1 in the 42nd minute. Charging in from the right flank, Dilpreet fired a shot that was blocked by Pakistan’s custodian, but the striker picked up the rebound and swept the ball into the goal.



Asian Hockey Federation media release