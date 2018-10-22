Eugene Magee provided yet another blockbuster finish as Banbridge ended the fifth weekend of the EY Hockey League with a four-point lead over their rivals.





He fired home his second buzzer-beating drag-flick of the campaign – the other coming against Three Rock Rovers on day one – for their fifth win out of six games so far this season, beating Monkstown 3-2.



They had trailed 2-1 at half-time to goals from Gareth Watkins and Andrew Ward but a fine second half saw them draw level at 2-2 through Zach McClelland before Magee’s last-ditch winner.



Reigning league champions Glenanne moved into second spot with a 1-0 win over Three Rock Rovers with Shannon Boucher’s seventh-minute goal the only difference.



It keeps them unbeaten from five games. With a game in hand on Banbridge, they could close the gap to one point; Rovers drop back to third spot.



Pembroke, meanwhile, got back to winning ways as they held off a Cork C of I comeback to prevail 3-2. Keith O’Hare got a hat trick for the Dublin 4 club for a handsome lead only to concede two set-piece goals in the last ten minutes.



It moves them into a share of third place with Three Rock and Lisnagarvey on nine points. Garvey won their third game when they got the better of YMCA in a 3-2 result.



It was tight with Troy Chambers and Sam Hyland sharing the goals in the first half at 1-1 before Daniel Nelson put Lisnagarvey 3-1 up with a classy double. Grant Glutz got one back for the Y but they remain bottom of the table.



Annadale won a 4-3 thriller at Strathearn against Ulster rivals Cookstown. They trailed 1-0 and 2-1 but Peter Caruth was a constant thorn in the side, scoring twice and setting up one. When Cookstown got back to 3-3 late in the game, Caruth was coolly in position to flick home from mid-circle amid a melee.



The season takes a break for a week until November 3.



EY Hockey League: Annadale 4 (P Caruth 2, D Tremlett, R Burgess) Cookstown 3 (T Sloan, R Millar, M Kerr); Glenanne 1 (S Boucher) Three Rock Rovers 0; Pembroke 3 (K O’Hare 3) Cork C of I 2 (J Jermyn, K O’Dea); YMCA 2 (G Glutz, S Hyland) Lisnagarvey 3 (D Nelson 2, T Chambers); Banbridge 3 (E Magee 2, Z McClelland) Monkstown 2 (G Watkins, A Ward)



Weekend five – extended reports



Annadale 4 (P Caruth 2, D Tremlett, R Burgess) Cookstown 3 (T Sloan, R Millar, M Kerr)



Peter Caruth kept his head amid a melee to score the crucial goal that hands Annadale their second win of the season, jumping them above Cookstown in the rankings.



Timmy Sloan was credited with the final touch to a Greg Allen corner push for 1-0 to the visitors. Caruth power-slapped in a corner switch for the leveller but Cookstown were back in front via Ryan Millar, a close range finish from Stu Smyth’s cross after Matthew Rollins pumped the ball in from the right.



The second equaliser came in the second half with Caruth lurking on the left baseline, beating a man before crossing for David Tremlett to dive onto. Ryan Burgess got his second of the week with a drag-flick to put Dale in front.



They did not stay clear for long, though, as Michael Kerr was unmarked to finish off from the centre of the circle from a ball in from the left for 3-3. But the winner came when Ryan Getty showed some skills down the right to create the chance at the near post which Cameron Ruttle eventually dug out into the path of Caruth to pot.



Glenanne 1 (S Boucher) Three Rock Rovers 0



Shannon Boucher’s seventh minute goal proved the sole difference as Glenanne continued their unbeaten start to the season, overtaking Three Rock Rovers in the process.



Three Rock had jumped ahead of the Glens on Thursday evening with a 3-2 win over Monkstown – a back match for the Euro Hockey League weekend – but they were unable to keep up their momentum.



Boucher scored a drag-flick from a corner. From there, they played a clever game, sitting deep and soaking up Three Rock pressure and then looking to hit on the break while they kept out Rovers’ corner chances to stay in the clear.



Pembroke 3 (K O’Hare 3) Cork C of I 2 (J Jermyn, K O’Dea)



Pembroke got back to winning ways as Keith O’Hare’s trio of set pieces goals saw them out-gun Cork C of I who rallied too late to force a result. O’Hare fired home inside three minutes of the first whistle for 1-0.



C of I had their corner chances with one of them hitting the post with Pembroke eventually clearing. O’Hare, meanwhile, scored from the spot after a stroke was given following a quick counter-attack.



Three minutes into the second half, O’Hare had his hat-trick when Pembroke made an extra man tell with Mark Gallagher in the sin-bin, using the space to win a corner. C of I got on the board from the penalty spot with John Jermyn slotting the stroke on his return with 17 minutes left.



They had their chances in the closing quarter but the only return came on the final whistle via a corner scored by Kevin O’Dea.



YMCA 2 (G Glutz, S Hyland) Lisnagarvey 3 (D Nelson 2, T Chambers)



Lisnagarvey got back to winning ways as they fought their way to a 3-2 win over YMCA. A nip and tuck first quarter ended scoreless before Garvey ramped up the pressure in the second, forcing some good saves from Jakim Bernsden.



Sam Hyland was key in breaking up their attacks and, against the run of play, he helped win a corner along with Tom Ritchie, which the former got on the end of for 1-0. Garvey replied instantly with Troy Chambers firing back with a free shot in the D.



It was backs against the wall for a while in the third quarter for the Y with Ben Campbell serving a yellow card suspension. Three corners on the hooter were repelled to keep it at 1-1 but Daniel Nelson did get Garvey in front in the last period with a lift over Bernsden on his reverse.



He scrambled in the next, too, straight from the restart. YM did likewise, breaking forward from the tip off to win a corner which Grant Glutz scored from – his third goal in three games – and while Garvey shipped a 10-minute yellow, the equaliser would not come for the Dubliners.



Sunday: Banbridge 3 (E Magee 2, Z McClelland) Monkstown 2 (G Watkins, A Ward)



Banbridge ended the weekend four points clear of the chasers as Eugene Magee once again scored an overtime winner, this time seeing off Monkstown 3-2.



The Havelock Park club were a threat from the start with Josh Moffett hitting the post from one of their first attacks before the striker was required in defence to charge down a couple of Town penalty corners. Bann hit the front when Fraser Mills won a corner and Magee dragged in with power for 1-0.



Monkstown responded immediately with player-coach Gareth Watkins continuing his good early seasons form to make it 1-1 at the quarter-time break. And while Guy Sarratt limped off with an injury, the Dubliners started to control the game in the second quarter and got their second via Andrew Ward with 25 minutes gone.



It was all Bann in the third quarter and they got level just before the third break when Bruce McCandless produced a defence-splitting pass which found Zach McClelland who finished clinically.



They continued to press, having the guts of the play in the final quarter as Monkstown shipped a couple of cards. The result looked to have gone beyond them, though, until the last play from a penalty corner which Magee did the honours.



He had previously struck at the death in a 4-3 win over Three Rock while Bann also plucked a 3-1 win over Cork C of I despite trailing 1-0 with 10 minutes to go, showing their depths of mental strength.



Irish Hockey Association media release