East Grinstead climbed to third in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division with a 2-1 victory over hosts Holcombe on Sunday.





The victory moves them up to third and level on points with Holcombe, who were suffering their first loss of the league season. It also caps a good weekend for East Grinstead, whose men’s team also beat Holcombe on Saturday evening.



The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute through a Jess Denniff goal from open play, and they doubled their advantage in the 28th when Rosario Villagra scored from a penalty corner.



Joanne Westwood scored a late consolation for Holcombe from a penalty corner in the 65th minute.



Surbiton maintained their position at the top of the table with a 6-0 win at home to bottom of the table Bowdon Hightown.



A brace from Jo Hunter and goals from Giselle Ansley, Phoebe Willars, Erica Sanders and Sarah Evans were enough for Surbiton to secure all three points.



Beeston secured their second victory of the season with a 2-1 win at Buckingham.



Alice Huddlestone opened the scoring in the 15th minute, and although Buckingham equalised in the 25th minute through Phoebe Richards, Beeston regained the lead in the 33rd minute from a Caroline Hulme goal.



Elsewhere, Clifton Robinsons and Slough played out a 1-1 draw.



Aileen Davis scored the goal for the home side, while Kitty Baccanello claimed the equaliser for Slough.



The University of Birmingham and Canterbury also played out a 1-1 draw.



Catherine Ledesma opened the scoring for the University of Birmingham in the 62nd minute before Aimee Plumb equalised in the final minute with a goal from a penalty corner.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Hampstead & Westminster moved top of the table in the Investec Women’s Conference East with a 4-0 victory at home to Horsham.



Fleur Horner scored a brace and a goal a piece for Louise Radford and Amy Askew were enough for the home side to secure all three points.



Bedford clinched their first victory of the season with a 1-0 win at Ipswich. Yvette Van Yperen scored the only goal of a close affair in the 52nd minute.



Elsewhere, Harleston Magpies won 2-0 at home to Cambridge City, St Albans were victorious at home to Southgate winning 3-1 and Wimbledon and Sevenoaks played out a 1-1 draw.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Loughborough Students maintained their position at the top of the Investec Women’s Conference North with a 3-0 victory at Ben Rhydding on Sunday.



Ella Cusack gave the away side an early lead when she scored from open play in the fourth minute.



Lucy Millington doubled their advantage in the 16th after she finished a penalty stroke, and it was 3-0 in the 52nd via a goal from Jen Park from a penalty corner.



Elsewhere, The University of Durham kept pace with the table toppers, securing a 4-1 victory at Sutton Coldfield.



Leicester produced a good away performance winning 3-0 at Leeds, Belper also won 1-0 away at Fylde and Brooklands Poynton defeated Timperley 2-0 at home.



Investec Women’s Conference West



Olton & West Warwicks top the table on goals scored in the Investec Women’s Conference West after a 3-2 victory at home to Gloucester City.



Sally Walton opened the scoring for Olton in the fifth minute before Emily Rodgers equalised for Gloucester in the 23rd.



Walton scored again in the 39th to regain the lead for the home side before Gloucester hit back again in the 48th with a goal from Frankie Mayes.



But Walton completed her hat trick and sealed the victory for Olton & West Warwicks with a goal from a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.



Elsewhere, Stourport performed well at home winning 3-0 against Swansea City, Trojans overcame the challenge of Oxford Hawks winning 3-2 at home.



Isca won 1-0 at Barnes via an Emily Davies goal and Exe versus Reading ended 0-0 at full time.



Results



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Investec Premier Division: Buckingham 1, Beeston 2; Clifton Robinson 1, Slough 1; Holcombe 1, East Grinstead 2, Surbiton 6, Bowdon 0; University of Birmingham 1, Canterbury 1.



Investec Conference East: Harleston Magpies 2, Cambridge City 0; Hampstead & Westminster 4, Horsham 0; Ipswich 0, Bedford 1; St Albans 3, Southgate 1; Wimbledon 1, Sevenoaks 1.



Investec Conference North: Ben Rhydding 0, Loughborough Students 3; Brooklands-Poynton 2, Timperley 0; Fylde 0, Belper1; Leeds 0, Leicester 3; Sutton Coldfield 1, University of Durham 4.



Investec Conference West: Barnes 0, Isca 1; Exe 0, Reading 0; Olton & West Warwicks 3, Gloucester City 2, Stourport 3, Swansea City 0, Trojans 3, Oxford Hawks 2.



England Hockey Board Media release