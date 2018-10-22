Hockey Officials Confirmed For AHL Finals
Ben Somerford
Following the conclusion of the Australian Hockey League (AHL) home-and-away rounds, the #thirdteam of Hockey officials for the Finals on the Gold Coast from 25-28 October have been confirmed.
After casting their eye over national tournaments over the course of 2018 including AHL round matches, the Hockey Australia (HA) Officiating Panel is excited about the strong group of umpires appointed that will foster the fast and exciting brand of hockey that the 2018 AHL is all about.
HA Championships & Officiating Pathway Manager Cheyne Hackett said: “Our appointments to the AHL Finals this year are an exciting mix of youth and experience.
“We are needing to keep an eye on our officiating future so we have elevated some umpires that we think have very bright international futures.
“These umpires are also the ones that we feel will control the games but allow the teams to play fast and exciting Hockey – which is what everyone wants.”
Leading the umpiring panel are experienced (FIH World Panel, now International Elite & World Cup panel members) umpires in Melissa Trivic (WA), Tim Pullman (SA) and Adam Kearns (QLD).
Kearns, fresh from the Darwin International Hockey Open will be using this AHL Finals Weekend as preparation ahead of his 2018 Men’s World Cup campaign in Bhubaneswar in December.
Jim Unkles (VIC) has been selected fresh from his FIH appointment at the recent Youth Olympic Games.
Nathan Jennings (SA) & Caroline Davis (NSW) make their first AHL Finals appearance after impressive performances in their debut AHL round matches. Queensland and Victoria are well represented with four umpires each.
The Technical Official panel is also very balanced, rewarding some long-serving officials as well as providing a launching pad for those ready to take the step into international officiating space.
All eight technical officials will relish the opportunity to work under Technical Delegate Joshua Burt (VIC) who earlier this year was the Technical Delegate of the last ever Men’s FIH Champions Trophy – including WA’s Jared Correia who was speechless when he got the call up.
As already published, the #thirdteam is rounded out by the World Class team of Umpire Managers (Minka Woolley, Angela Holloway, Lynn Cowie-McAlister, Gary Marsh and Murray Grime) who will be mentoring and refining the umpires performances over their four days together.
HA encourages the support and respect of officials at all levels of our sport and expect this group appointed to the AHL Finals to facilitate some first-class games for the expected large crowds.
Full List of Officials:
Technical Delegate, Joshua Burt, VIC
Umpire Manager, Lynn Cowie-McAlister, QLD
Umpire Manager, Murray Grime, WA
Umpire Manager, Angela Holloway, TAS/VIC
Umpire Manager, Gary Marsh, QLD
Umpire Manager, Minka Woolley, TAS
Technical Officer, Matthew Apps, NSW
Technical Officer, Jared Correia, WA
Technical Officer, Rebekah Gupte, ACT
Technical Officer, Kerry Liebenberg, QLD
Technical Officer, Kim Monaghan, NSW
Technical Officer, Nicola Ogden, WA
Technical Officer, Scott O'Reilly, VIC
Technical Officer, James Stewart, VIC
National Umpire, Nicola Brown, VIC
National Umpire, Emily Carroll, ACT
National Umpire, Kerryl Chandler, QLD
National Umpire, Caroline Davis, NSW
National Umpire, Michelle Farnill, NSW
National Umpire, Ben Hocking, VIC
National Umpire, Nathan Jennings, SA
National Umpire, Adam Kearns, QLD
National Umpire, Tara Leonard, QLD
National Umpire, Zeke Newman, NSW
National Umpire Tim Pullman, SA
National Umpire, Kristy Robertson, ACT
National Umpire, Stephen Rogers, QLD
National Umpire, Tim Sheahan, VIC
National Umpire, Mel Trivic, WA
National Umpire, Jim Unkles, VIC
