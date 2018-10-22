Ben Somerford







Following the conclusion of the Australian Hockey League (AHL) home-and-away rounds, the #thirdteam of Hockey officials for the Finals on the Gold Coast from 25-28 October have been confirmed.





After casting their eye over national tournaments over the course of 2018 including AHL round matches, the Hockey Australia (HA) Officiating Panel is excited about the strong group of umpires appointed that will foster the fast and exciting brand of hockey that the 2018 AHL is all about.



HA Championships & Officiating Pathway Manager Cheyne Hackett said: “Our appointments to the AHL Finals this year are an exciting mix of youth and experience.



“We are needing to keep an eye on our officiating future so we have elevated some umpires that we think have very bright international futures.



“These umpires are also the ones that we feel will control the games but allow the teams to play fast and exciting Hockey – which is what everyone wants.”



Leading the umpiring panel are experienced (FIH World Panel, now International Elite & World Cup panel members) umpires in Melissa Trivic (WA), Tim Pullman (SA) and Adam Kearns (QLD).



Kearns, fresh from the Darwin International Hockey Open will be using this AHL Finals Weekend as preparation ahead of his 2018 Men’s World Cup campaign in Bhubaneswar in December.



Jim Unkles (VIC) has been selected fresh from his FIH appointment at the recent Youth Olympic Games.



Nathan Jennings (SA) & Caroline Davis (NSW) make their first AHL Finals appearance after impressive performances in their debut AHL round matches. Queensland and Victoria are well represented with four umpires each.



The Technical Official panel is also very balanced, rewarding some long-serving officials as well as providing a launching pad for those ready to take the step into international officiating space.



All eight technical officials will relish the opportunity to work under Technical Delegate Joshua Burt (VIC) who earlier this year was the Technical Delegate of the last ever Men’s FIH Champions Trophy – including WA’s Jared Correia who was speechless when he got the call up.



As already published, the #thirdteam is rounded out by the World Class team of Umpire Managers (Minka Woolley, Angela Holloway, Lynn Cowie-McAlister, Gary Marsh and Murray Grime) who will be mentoring and refining the umpires performances over their four days together.



HA encourages the support and respect of officials at all levels of our sport and expect this group appointed to the AHL Finals to facilitate some first-class games for the expected large crowds.



Full List of Officials:



Technical Delegate, Joshua Burt, VIC



Umpire Manager, Lynn Cowie-McAlister, QLD

Umpire Manager, Murray Grime, WA

Umpire Manager, Angela Holloway, TAS/VIC

Umpire Manager, Gary Marsh, QLD

Umpire Manager, Minka Woolley, TAS



Technical Officer, Matthew Apps, NSW

Technical Officer, Jared Correia, WA

Technical Officer, Rebekah Gupte, ACT

Technical Officer, Kerry Liebenberg, QLD

Technical Officer, Kim Monaghan, NSW

Technical Officer, Nicola Ogden, WA

Technical Officer, Scott O'Reilly, VIC

Technical Officer, James Stewart, VIC



National Umpire, Nicola Brown, VIC

National Umpire, Emily Carroll, ACT

National Umpire, Kerryl Chandler, QLD

National Umpire, Caroline Davis, NSW

National Umpire, Michelle Farnill, NSW

National Umpire, Ben Hocking, VIC

National Umpire, Nathan Jennings, SA

National Umpire, Adam Kearns, QLD

National Umpire, Tara Leonard, QLD

National Umpire, Zeke Newman, NSW

National Umpire Tim Pullman, SA

National Umpire, Kristy Robertson, ACT

National Umpire, Stephen Rogers, QLD

National Umpire, Tim Sheahan, VIC

National Umpire, Mel Trivic, WA

National Umpire, Jim Unkles, VIC



Hockey Australia media release