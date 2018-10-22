Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia (HA) advises the 2018 Australian Hockey League (AHL) quarter-finals game times for Thursday on the Gold Coast have been revised.





The AHL Finals will take place on the Gold Coast from 25-28 October, with the quarter-finals kicking the series off on Thursday afternoon from 1pm (all local time). Semi-finals are on Saturday, with medal matches on Sunday.



Thursday’s fixture has been amended following state requests and further HA review, to ensure there are no clashes of states’ men’s and women’s teams playing concurrently to create the best possible experience for supporters.



The women’s fixtures are unaffected, with the men’s fixtures changing, meaning the 2017 grand final re-match between hosts Queensland Blades and Victoria Vikings is the headline act at 6:15pm at Gold Coast Hockey Centre’s Pitch 2.



From 1pm, Canberra Lakers will play SA Hotshots on Pitch 1, followed by Pool A winners Tassie Tigers face NT Stingers on Pitch 1 from 2:45pm.



Pool B winners WA Thundersticks will face NSW Waratahs from 4:30pm on Pitch 2, followed by the Queensland-Victoria clash.



In the women’s competition, hosts Queensland Scorchers will face NT Pearls from 1pm at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre Pitch 2.



SA Suns are up against Canberra Strikers from 2:45pm on Pitch 2, followed by Pool B winners Victoria Vipers facing off with Tassie Van Demons from 4:30pm on Pitch 1. The NSW Arrows meet WA Diamonds on Pitch 1 from 6:15pm.



Tickets are on sale for the AHL Finals on the Gold Coast, with day tickets or season passes available via ticketbooth.com.au.



Sunday's medal matches will be live streamed at www.epicentre.tv. Highlights from all matches is available on Hockey Australia's Youtube channel.



AHL Quarter-Finals Fixtures (all times AEST, venue Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Men’s

QF2, 1pm, Canberra Lakers vs SA Hotshots, Pitch 1

QF1, 2:45pm, Tassie Tigers v NT Stingers, Pitch 1

QF4, 4:30pm, WA Thundersticks v NSW Waratahs, Pitch 2

QF3, 6:15pm, Victoria Vikings v Queensland Blades, Pitch 2

Winner of QF1 plays winner of QF3, Winner of QF2 plays winner of QF4



Women’s

QF1, 1pm, Queensland Scorchers v NT Pearls, Pitch 2

QF3, 2:45pm, SA Suns v Canberra Strikers, Pitch 2

QF4, 4:30pm, Victoria Vipers v Tassie Van Demons, Pitch 1

QF2, 6:15pm, NSW Arrows v WA Diamonds, Pitch 1

Winner of QF1 plays winner of QF3, Winner of QF2 plays winner of QF4



AHL Semi-Finals Fixtures (all times AEST, venue Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Women's

12:30pm, Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF3, Pitch 1

2pm, Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF4, Pitch 1

Men's

3:30pm, Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF3, Pitch 1

5pm, Winner of QF2 v Winner QF4, Pitch 1



AHL Medal Matches Fixtures (all times AEST, venue Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

12:30pm, Men's Bronze Medal Match, Pitch 1

2pm, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Pitch 1

3:30pm, Women's Gold Medal Match, Pitch 1

5pm, Men's Gold Medal Match, Pitch 1



PURCHASE AHL FINALS TICKETS HERE



Head to www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com for more details.



Hockey Australia media release