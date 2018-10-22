EHL Men will move to a new format for the 2019/20 season with the world’s best club hockey competition now being played over two big weekends of knock-out action.





The KO16 will now take place in October with the clubs ranked 5 to 20 – via the EHL Ranking Table – playing a straight knock-out competition.



This will replace ROUND1 and will see 16 clubs play fully produced for television fixture over three days with four sides going forward to the FINAL8.



For the 2019/20 season, it means a change in the qualification process with 11 countries set to be represented based on the EHL ranking table.



The nations ranked 1-3 will have three teams in the EHL; the nations ranked 4-6 to will have two teams in the EHL. The nations ranked 7-11 will all have one team in the EHL.



The FINAL8 tournament will be played at Easter and will run in tandem with EHL Women and the U14 EHL Boys and Girls tournaments, making for a spectacular festival of hockey.



The FINAL8 will feature the champions from the top four nations on the EHL rankings table alongside the four sides that qualify from the KO16.



Further details about the men’s EuroHockey Trophy and the knock-on effects for the other European club competitions will be confirmed by the EHF by the end of October.



KO16 - October

• Three day event

• KO-format – Teams ranked 5-20

• Nations ranked 5-8 seeded 1-4

• No. 2 Teams from Nations 1-4 seeded 5-8

• Remaining teams drawn

• The 4 successful sides from KO16 proceed to KO8



FINAL8 - Easter

• Easter Weekend- 4 days

• KO-format

• Champions from top 4 national federations seeded 1-4

• Joined by 4 teams from KO16

• Classification matches for K8 losing teams



Euro Hockey League media release