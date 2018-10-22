Shashank Gupta







It is reliably learnt that Pakistan team coach Md. Saqlain has decided to walk out of Asian Champions Trophy. It is learnt that he had a tiff with the national men's team manager Hasan Sardar.





It will be a setback for the world No.13 Pakistan which considers the ongoing tournament a run up to the World Cup to come off in India in five week's time.



Pakistan lost to India yesterday tamely 1-3, with Indians easily outwitting their defence at will and also scoring some immaculately conceived and methodically executed goals.



He has told www.stick2hockey.com about his plan to return.



Saqlain is a volatile midfield of last decade. He was seen vehemently debating with Hasan in one of the TV shots of when the match was live yesterday on Star Sports.



Saqlain has been in charge of the team training last three months. According to Md. Saqlain he is not happy of handling the team for the Indian match yesterday.



"Manager Hasan Sardar is not happy the way I handled the team yesterday match against India. He wants full control. Which I am offering. I am happy to return Pakistan", Md. Saqlain said while getting ready to leave the hotel.



"I have been getting calls from Pakistan. My mind is in constant state of trouble for the full day. I am relieved now. And wish the team the best'.



Saqlain has already talked to Pakistan Hockey Federation officials and had informed them about his imminent return.



