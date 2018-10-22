By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will play South Korea Next in the Asian Champions Trophy Monday night, and coach Roelant Oltmans' team should come out tops.





Malaysia has beaten Japan 3-0 and Oman 3-1 so far, while South Korea have lost both their matches to Pakistan (3-1) and Japan (2-0).



Even though Malaysia were not impressive against Oman, but newly appointed coach Oltmans seems to have made the team tactically stronger and the South Korea match will be a yardstick to conform this.



India, who had beaten Oman (11-0) and Pakistan (3-1) look to be the strongest team in the tournament and should make a final appearance.



After South Korea, Malaysia will be tested by India followed by Pakistan.



P W D L GD Pts

India 2 2 0 0 13 6

Malaysia 2 2 0 0 5 6

Pakistan 2 1 0 1 0 3

Japan 2 1 0 1 -1 3

Korea 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Oman 2 0 0 2 -13 0



