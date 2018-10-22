Defending Champions register third consecutive victory at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018







MUSCAT: Six Indian players made entries on the scoresheet as title holders India outplayed Japan 9-0 in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex here on Sunday.





Strikers Lalit Upadhyay and Mandeep Singh scored two goals each, while drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke and a penalty corner to lead the Indian challenge.



Upadhyay opened the Indian scoring in the fourth minute with a diving deflection and again got into goal-scoring action in the 45th minute for his double, while Harmanpreet converted a penalty stroke in the 17th minute and then sounded the boards with a low penalty corner shot in the 21st.



As Japan’s defence was swept away by the Indian raids, Mandeep Singh capitalised on two openings in the last quarter – in the 49th and 57th minutes.



Japan’s goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa was injured in the eighth minute when he blocked Harmanpreet’s penalty corner shot, only for the ball to rebound to Gurjant, who picked flicked it in. Thereafter, reserve Yusuke Takano had to bear the thrust of the Indian attack.



Boosting the Indian challenge were a goal each from Akashdeep Singh (36th) and Sumit (42nd).



With their third successive victory, India lead the six-team event’s league standings with a maximum nine points from three outings, followed by Malaysia on six points from two games.



Pakistan have three points from two matches, while Japan are on three points in three games. South Korea and Oman have lost both their matches.



Indian coach Harendra Singh was pleased by his team had executing the game-plan. “The way we played was good. We played to a plan and did not allow Japan’s team to play in a certain manner,” said Harendra.



Japan’s coach Siegfried Aikman said India were too strong to be contained in this contest. “We tried our level best, but they were very strong today. We were below the level as India sparkled with their speed, agility and hard-press game,” said Aikman.



Asian Hockey Federation media release