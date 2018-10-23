Heilie Combrinck





PSI Uitenhage indoor hockey players Lyall Scharnick (left) from Muir College and Anovuyo Singeni (right) from Riebeek College with indoor hockey coach Selwyn Seal. Photo:HEILIE COMBRINCK



THE exhilarating and fast Pro Series Indoor (PSI) hockey boasts a new franchise, Uitenhage PSi, which started the ball running with a very promising future of delivering top players.





Former professional indoor hockey player, coach and umpire Selwyn Seale, has started the PSi Uitenhage franchise at the beginning of October 2018 at the Uitenhage Indoor Sports Centre.



It caters for young players between the ages of U/9 and U/18.



“PSi indoor hockey currently is the fastest growing sport in South Africa. It is all about the energy, vibe and funky style which appeal to the youth,” said Seale, who has been a professional hockey player for the past 40 years.



PSi is a winning professional sporting organisation on national as well as international level and has tremendous value in teaching young players the fundamentals of this modern game.



“We commenced with 30 young players attending the first practice in Uitenhage, which was a very good start. How it works is that we form 7-a-side age category teams which will participate in their respective leagues.



“Schools are most welcome to register teams to also participate in these leagues,” said Seale.



Seale’s immediate plan of action is to train teams for next year’s nationals. The first being the U/9 to U/11 PSi national tournament which will be held during April 2019 in Cape Town.



“Here is tremendous talent in Uitenhage. With the players’ eagerness, I am looking forward to seeing them as well as the sport growing to its fullest potential. Also to see the talented players being represented at provincial as well as national level,” said Seale.



For players in the U/16 and U/18 leagues, they have the opportunity to excel up to international level, as the PSi is an internationally registered sporting franchise.



“The game is quick and you need to be fit. One of the differences from normal hockey is that you use the fencing boards as well in driving the ball towards scoring a goal,” said Seale.



Anybody who is interested in playing indoor hockey is welcome, from beginners to those who already participating in league matches. Seale’s partner at the Uitenhage PSi franchise is top SA premier hockey league player Winchester Scott.



The Uitenhage PSi practices at the Uitenhage Indoor Sports Centre are in the afternoon on Mondays and Wednesdays.



For more information contact Selwyn Seale at 084 461 0879 or Winchester Scott at 073 952 5735.



