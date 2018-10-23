Marcano brothers impress in UK hockey leagues
FLASHBACK! T&T “Calypso Stickmen” Tariq Marcano, left, is presented with the 2017 Pan American Cup Men’s Championship
T&T senior hockey team brothers, Teague Marcano and older siblings, Tariq Marcano, both formerly of Malvern SC were on target in their respective English Hockey League matches recently.
In the nine-team Conference East, teenager, Teague Marcano was among the goals in Canterbury’s 6-1 beating of City of Peterborough for its second win in three matches.
Tom Bean opened the scoring for Canterbury in the third minute, before Louis Ridge (11th), Craig Bynoe (15th) and Marcano (22nd) netted for a 4-0 lead.
William Mead made it 5-0 in the 40th minute and Thomas Degiovanni extended the advantage to 6-0 before Adam Wilson got a 65th-minute consolation for the losers.
When the competition flicked off on September 29, Canterbury edged past Southgate 2-1 before going under to Oxford, 2-3 with Marcano scoring one of the two goals for the losers. And on Saturday last, Marcano scored the first and Bean the other as Canterbury rallied from 0-2 down to earn a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove. Next week Canterbury will come up against Old Loughtonians.
Playing for St Albans in the East League Premier Division, Tariq Marcano was among the goals in his team’s 7-2 defeat of Bedford.
Pete Cornell and Matt Davey scored two each and George Scott and Hugo Christie the others for the Tangerines for a fourth win from as many matches to move to 12 points, three more than their opponents. Last weekend, St Albans continued its hot start with a 4-1 spanking of bottom club Norwich City.
The Trinidad Guardian