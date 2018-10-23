

FLASHBACK! T&T “Calypso Stickmen” Tariq Marcano, left, is presented with the 2017 Pan American Cup Men’s Championship



T&T se­nior hock­ey team broth­ers, Teague Mar­cano and old­er sib­lings, Tariq Mar­cano, both for­mer­ly of Malvern SC were on tar­get in their re­spec­tive Eng­lish Hock­ey League match­es re­cent­ly.





In the nine-team Con­fer­ence East, teenag­er, Teague Mar­cano was among the goals in Can­ter­bury’s 6-1 beat­ing of City of Pe­ter­bor­ough for its sec­ond win in three match­es.



Tom Bean opened the scor­ing for Can­ter­bury in the third minute, be­fore Louis Ridge (11th), Craig By­noe (15th) and Mar­cano (22nd) net­ted for a 4-0 lead.



William Mead made it 5-0 in the 40th minute and Thomas De­gio­van­ni ex­tend­ed the ad­van­tage to 6-0 be­fore Adam Wil­son got a 65th-minute con­so­la­tion for the losers.



When the com­pe­ti­tion flicked off on Sep­tem­ber 29, Can­ter­bury edged past South­gate 2-1 be­fore go­ing un­der to Ox­ford, 2-3 with Mar­cano scor­ing one of the two goals for the losers. And on Sat­ur­day last, Mar­cano scored the first and Bean the oth­er as Can­ter­bury ral­lied from 0-2 down to earn a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove. Next week Can­ter­bury will come up against Old Loughto­ni­ans.



Play­ing for St Al­bans in the East League Pre­mier Di­vi­sion, Tariq Mar­cano was among the goals in his team’s 7-2 de­feat of Bed­ford.



Pe­te Cor­nell and Matt Dav­ey scored two each and George Scott and Hugo Christie the oth­ers for the Tan­ger­ines for a fourth win from as many match­es to move to 12 points, three more than their op­po­nents. Last week­end, St Al­bans con­tin­ued its hot start with a 4-1 spank­ing of bot­tom club Nor­wich City.



The Trinidad Guardian