Ben Somerford







All eight states will today submit their 16-player squads by the 12pm (AEDT) deadline for the Australian Hockey League (AHL) Finals starting on the Gold Coast with the quarter-finals on Thursday.





The men’s teams will be boosted by the availability of the Kookaburras following their pre-World Cup training camp in Perth.



The 16-player squads submitted by today’s deadline can only be changed in the event of injury whereby a replacement is required.



The AHL Finals will take place at Gold Coast Hockey Centre from 25-28 October, with the quarter-finals on Thursday, semi-finals on Saturday and medal matches on Sunday. Sunday’s medal matches will be live streamed at www.epicentre.tv.



The event is made possible thanks to the support of Tourism and Events Queensland and the City of Gold Coast.



In the women’s, hosts and Pool A winners Queensland Scorchers will get the finals underway against NT Pearls from 1pm (local time), followed by SA Suns-Canberra Strikers (2:45pm), Pool B winners and reigning champions Victoria Vipers against Tassie Van Demons (4:30pm) and finally NSW Arrows-WA Diamonds (6:15pm).



In the men’s, the Canberra Lakers-SA Hotshots start from 1pm, followed by Pool A winners Tassie Tigers against NT Stingers (2:45pm), Pool B winners WA Thundersticks against NSW Waratahs (4:30pm) and finally the grand final re-match between reigning champions Victoria Vikings and hosts Queensland Blades (6:15pm).



This year’s AHL includes rule modifications and innovations, including conversion goals, PumpPlays and no draws, providing more excitement for fans. The 2018 AHL will be the final edition of the competition before a revamped league is launched next year.



Follow the action on www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com and www.facebook.com/HockeyAustralia, Twitter @HockeyAustralia and Instagram @HockeyAustraliaOfficial and via the official hashtag #AHL2018. Highlights will be available on Hockey Australia’s Youtube channel.



Thursday 25 October

AHL Quarter-Finals Fixtures (all times AEST, venue Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Men’s

QF2, 1pm, Canberra Lakers vs SA Hotshots, Pitch 1

QF1, 2:45pm, Tassie Tigers v NT Stingers, Pitch 1

QF4, 4:30pm, WA Thundersticks v NSW Waratahs, Pitch 2

QF3, 6:15pm, Victoria Vikings v Queensland Blades, Pitch 2

Winner of QF1 plays winner of QF3, Winner of QF2 plays winner of QF4



Women’s

QF1, 1pm, Queensland Scorchers v NT Pearls, Pitch 2

QF3, 2:45pm, SA Suns v Canberra Strikers, Pitch 2

QF4, 4:30pm, Victoria Vipers v Tassie Van Demons, Pitch 1

QF2, 6:15pm, NSW Arrows v WA Diamonds, Pitch 1

Winner of QF1 plays winner of QF3, Winner of QF2 plays winner of QF4



Saturday 27 October

AHL Semi-Finals Fixtures (all times AEST, venue Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Women's

12:30pm, Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF3, Pitch 1

2pm, Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF4, Pitch 1

Men's

3:30pm, Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF3, Pitch 1

5pm, Winner of QF2 v Winner QF4, Pitch 1



Sunday 28 October

AHL Medal Matches Fixtures (all times AEST, venue Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

12:30pm, Men's Bronze Medal Match, Pitch 1

2pm, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Pitch 1

3:30pm, Women's Gold Medal Match, Pitch 1

5pm, Men's Gold Medal Match, Pitch 1



TEAM NEWS



Queensland Scorchers v NT Pearls, Thursday 25 October 1pm (AEST), Pitch 2



Georgia Hillas is the unlucky one to miss out for a star-studded Scorchers side, boasting local Gold Coast talents Rosie Malone and Savannah and Madison Fitzpatrick who’ll play in familiar surrounds. Brooke Peris will lead the Pearls who’ve lost all three games but were plucky in a 5-1 loss to WA last round.



Qld: Savannah Fitzpatrick, Madison Fitzpatrick, Ashlea Fey, Ambrosia Malone, Kirstin Dwyer, Jodie Kenny, Jordyn Holzberger, Madeline James, Tegan Richards, Stephanie Kershaw, Rebecca Greiner, Morgan Gallagher, Hannah Astbury (gk), Layla Eleison, Britt Wilkinson, Renee Taylor



NT: Elizabeth Duguid (gk), Jennifer Hoes (gk), Brooke Peris (c), Felicity Gallagher, Natarlia Smith, Babette van der Velden, Jacqueline Graf, Tayla Ainslie, Georgia Graf, Carly James, Erin Lidbetter, Josie Short, Kim Leiper, Seriou Frankema, Grace Nalder, Danarra Bishop, Jessica Martin-Brown, Chelsey Heath (to be reduced to 16)



Canberra Lakers vs SA Hotshots, Thursday 25 October 1pm (AEST), Pitch 1



Kookas keeper Andrew Charter returns at the expense of Brendan Hill, while South Korean Olympian Hong Eun-Seong is included for the Hotshots, with William Abbot missing out.



Can: Owen Chivers, Glenn Turner (c), Kazuma Murata, Jamie Hawke, Niranjan Gupte, Anand Gupte, Garry Backhus, Jake Staines, Manabu Yamashita, Ben Staines, Aaron Kershaw, Lewis Shepherd, James Day, Thomson Stuckey, Patrick Keir, Andrew Charter (gk)



SA: Cameron White, Sijbrand Bolhuis, Brodie Gleeson, Kurtis Willson, Andy Leat, Fred Gray, Scott Germein (c), Ross Hetem, Luke Larwood, Daniel Mitchell, Glyn Tamlin (c), Alastair Oliver, Simon Brown, Lachlan Busiko, James Richardson (gk), Hong Eun-Seong



SA Suns v Canberra Strikers, Thursday 25 October 2:45pm (AEST), Pitch 2



Emerging talent Miki Spano is included for the Suns, who lost 1-0 to the reigning champs in the last round. Sarah White and Talei Forrest miss out for the Strikers, who claimed a 2-0 win over NSW in Round Three thanks to import Beckie Middleton’s goal.



SA: Mariana Lagos, Jane Claxton (c), Celeste Foord, Holly Evans, Emily Grist, Amy Hunt, Euleena MacLachlan, Emma De Broughe, Karri McMahon (c), Miki Spano, Alison Penington, Hattie Shand, Lucy Talbot, Leah Welstead, Ashlee Wells (gk), Georgie Whittaker



Can: Edwina Bone (c), Catriona Bailey-Price, Jessica Smith, Isabella Apps, Millie Monfries, Meredith Bone, Shelley Watson, Sophie Gaughan, Samantha Economos, Naomi Evans, Elena Tice, Beckie Middleton, Rebecca Lee, Kalindi Commerford, Tina Taseska, Rene Hunter (gk)



Tassie Tigers v NT Stingers, Thursday 25 October 2:45pm (AEST), Pitch 1



Kookas quarter Eddie Ockenden, Jeremy Edwards, Josh Beltz and Jack Welch all return to bolster the Pool A winners line-up. Linden McCarthy and Gill Gobindraj are among those to miss out. Drag flick gun Jeremy Hayward will return for the Stingers.



Tas: Nick Leslie, Hayden Beltz, Benjamin Austin, Jeremy Edwards, Eddie Ockenden (c), Samuel McCulloch, Josh Beltz, Jack Welch, Kieron Arthur, Grant Woodcock (gk), Tim Deavin, James Bourke, Ben Read, James Dick, Oliver Smith, Sam McCambridge



NT: Jason Lowe, Jonathan Watson, Adam Luck (gk), Adrian Lockley (c), Jamie Hullick, Corey Piggin, Jye Clark (gk), Jacob Andrade, Robert Duguid, Nicholas Hill, Nathan Hochman, Ronan Myyrylainen, Dylan Hill, Jason Hullick, Joel Carroll, Matthew Argent, Dwayne Abbott, Ewan Wallin, Isaac McDonald, Jeremy Hayward (to be reduced to 16)



Victoria Vipers v Tassie Van Demons, Thursday 25 October 4:30pm (AEST), Pitch 1



Sarah Breen and Sabine Van den Assem are added to the settled Vipers’ 16-player squad which hasn’t changed all season. Nicole Geeves and Nellie Paynter get the call-up for Tassie.



Vic: Aisling Utri, Nicola Hammond, Sophie Taylor, Kristina Bates, Lily Brazel, Kary Chau, Sarah Breen, Lydia Velzian, Sabine Van den Assem, Emily Hurtz (c), Meg Pearce, Hayley Padget, Madi Ratcliffe, Samantha Snow, Hannah Gravenall, Rachael Lynch (gk)



Tas: Sofie McLeod, Nicole Geeves, Madeleine Hinton, Jess Tremayne, Blair Patten, Laura Spandler, Ashleigh Arthur, Samantha Lawrence, Louisa Jacobson, Jean Flanagan, Nellie Paynter, Sarah McCambridge (c), Eliza Westland, Phillida Bridley, Julia Gunn, Ruby-Rose Haywood (gk)



WA Thundersticks v NSW Waratahs, Thursday 25 October 4:30pm (AEST), Pitch 2



The return of Kookas trio Aran Zalewski, Jake Harvie and Tyler Lovell will boost WA’s options, although Tom Wickham is absent due to injury. Experienced pair Graeme Begbie and Chris Bausor miss out. The Waratahs gain Kookas Tom Craig, Matt Dawson, Flynn Ogilvie, Tim Brand and Blake and Kieran Govers, but Lachlan Sharp isn’t available.



WA: Jason Gabriel, Alec Rasmussen, Tim Geers, Jake Harvie, Frazer Gerrard, Tyler Lovell (gk), Coby Green, Will Byas, Dane Gavranich, Daniel Robertson, Liam Flynn, Bryn De Bes, Brayden King, Aran Zalewski (c), Joshua Bowen, Matthew Fisher



NSW: Tom Craig, Simon Orchard, Jack Hayes, Ash Thomas (gk), Matt Dawson (c), Hayden Dillon, Flynn Ogilvie, Kurt Lovett, Blake Govers, Matthew Butturini, Tristan White, Ben Craig, Ryan Proctor, Dylan Martin, Kieran Govers, Tim Brand



NSW Arrows v WA Diamonds, Thursday 25 October 6:15pm (AEST), Pitch 1



NSW’s Kate Hanna is included to push for her return after a minor injury, while Lisa Farrell drops out. Mariah Williams has been named but is battling a hamstring complaint. WA will be enthused by their 5-1 win over NT where Penny Squibb netted four goals. Sage Rogers-Uff drops out of their 16-player squad.



NSW: Jocelyn Bartram (gk), Sarah Johnston, Kate Hanna, Emily Smith (c), Grace Stewart, Anna Flanagan, Greta Hayes, Mikaela Patterson, Tamsin Bunt, Kaitlin Nobbs, Makaela Potts, Jessica Watterson, Georgina Morgan, Kate Jenner, Abigail Wilson, Mariah Williams



WA: Phillipa Morgan, Candyce Peacock, Jemma Buckley (c), Caitlin Pascov, Sara Foster, Penny Squibb, Kathryn Slattery, Shanea Tonkin, Danielle Bestall, Rachel Frusher, Line Malan, Sienna Archer, Roos Broek, Annie Gibbs, Renee Rockliff, Aleisha Power (gk)



Victoria Vikings v Queensland Blades, 25 October 6:15pm (AEST), Pitch 2



Both sides regain numerous Kookaburras, with the Vikings welcoming back keeper Johan Durst, Josh Simmonds and Aaron Kleinschmidt, with George Bazeley and Damon Steffens missing out. Internationals Matthew Swann, Jake Whetton, Daniel Beale, Jacob Anderson and Gold Coast pair Corey Weyer and Dylan Wotherspoon all return for the Blades, with Michael Francis, Ashley Hennegan and local Oliver Crane among the unlucky ones to miss out. Matthew Finn gets the nod in goals.



Vic: James Webster, Max Hendry, Andrew Scanlon, Josh Simmonds, Andrew Philpott, Stephen Gale, Josh Pollard, Nathan Ephraums, Russell Ford (c), Jayshaan Randhawa, Jonathan Bretherton, Kiran Arunasalam, Johan Durst (c), Tim Cross, James Knee, Aaron Kleinschmidt



Qld: Corey Weyer, Hugh Pembroke (c), Joel Rintala, Blake Wotherspoon, Robert Bell, Jacob Anderson, Shane Kenny, Scott Boyde, Matthew Finn (gk), Matthew Swann, Jake Whetton, Daniel Beale, Dylan Wotherspoon, Adam Imer, Justin Douglas, Jared Taylor



Hockey Australia media release