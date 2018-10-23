



With the unprecedented demand for tickets in the FIH Pro League ballot, the exciting decision has been taken to move Great Britain men’s and women’s double header to the Twickenham Stoop, home of Harlequins Rugby Club.





The stadium has a capacity of 14,800 and if filled for the double header would be the biggest crowd to watch hockey in this country since the 2012 Olympics. It's the perfect 'big game' day out for hockey fans so make sure you get your groups together and come and cheer on Great Britain's men and women.



As well as being the home of Harlequins, The Stoop has hosted numerous other fixtures over the years including the 2010 Women’s Rugby World Cup Final, regular England Women’s rugby matches and was once home to the London Broncos rugby league team.



Hockey will now add itself to the sporting history of the Twickenham venue as we close our FIH Pro League campaign at The Stoop, hopefully securing places in the Grand Final in the Netherlands.



The history of the ground goes back to 1963, Harlequins were playing their home matches at Twickenham Stadium before acquired an athletics ground to become their training pitch.



This was then developed as the Stoop Memorial Ground after Adrian Stoop and subsequently became the home ground of Harlequins. In 2005 the ground was then renamed The Twickenham Stoop.



Tickets for the double header are selling fast so if you've been lucky enough to win some in the FIH Pro League Ballot then act quick and secure your place! If you have been successful the link to purchase is https://hockey.seetickets.com/event/gbr-v-nzl-women-men-/the-stoop/1266212



Tickets will go on general sale on 16 November with any remaining tickets.



Great Britain Hockey media release