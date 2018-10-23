



Great Britain and England captain Alex Danson is to miss the FIH Champions Trophy through injury.





A joint statement from England Hockey and Alex Danson read: “Alex recently sustained a concussion whilst on holiday. The incident occurred when Alex knocked her head on the back of a concrete seat towards the end of her holiday.



"On her return to the UK she exhibited some symptoms of concussion and therefore England Hockey implemented its concussion protocols.



“Concussion is something we take extremely seriously at England Hockey so Alex will be given the right amount of time and medical support before returning to play.



"As a result Alex will not travel to China for the FIH Champions Trophy in November.”



Great Britain take on the Netherlands, Argentina, China, Japan and Australia in Changzhou in China between the 17 and 25 November.



England Hockey Board Media release