Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Danson to miss Champions Trophy

Published on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 39
View Comments



Great Britain and England captain Alex Danson is to miss the FIH Champions Trophy through injury.



A joint statement from England Hockey and Alex Danson read: “Alex recently sustained a concussion whilst on holiday.  The incident occurred when Alex knocked her head on the back of a concrete seat towards the end of her holiday.

"On her return to the UK she exhibited some symptoms of concussion and therefore England Hockey implemented its concussion protocols. 

“Concussion is something we take extremely seriously at England Hockey so Alex will be given the right amount of time and medical support before returning to play.

"As a result Alex will not travel to China for the FIH Champions Trophy in November.”

Great Britain take on the Netherlands, Argentina, China, Japan and Australia in Changzhou in China between the 17 and 25 November.

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.