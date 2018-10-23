



Lahore - Former Olympian Tauqeer Dar has been approached to coach the men’s national hockey team, a month after Dutchman Roelant Oltmans stepped down from the post.

Dar, who was part of the winning Pakistan side in 1984 Summer Olympics, said that he has been asked by the team manager Hasan Sardar to assume the coaching responsibilities. “I have [old relations] with Hasan Sardar, so I cannot refuse him,” said Dar, adding, however, that he would not take up the post in haste.



The 54-year old said he would speak with Sardar after the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. He added that he would first try to persuade the manager to not appoint him as the coach. “But if he does not agree then I would take on the coaching responsibilities,” Dar added.



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will formally announce Dar's appointment as head coach once the talks are finalised, the sources familiar with the matter said. Pakistan hockey team has been playing well in the Champions Trophy and it can hope that they will finish among top 3.



