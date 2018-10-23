Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Tauqeer Dar asked to coach hockey team

Published on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 42
View Comments



Lahore - Former Olympian Tauqeer Dar has been approached to coach the men’s national hockey team, a month after Dutchman Roelant Oltmans stepped down from the post.
READ MORE: Pakistan defeats Oman in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy



Dar, who was part of the winning Pakistan side in 1984 Summer Olympics, said that he has been asked by the team manager Hasan Sardar to assume the coaching responsibilities. “I have [old relations] with Hasan Sardar, so I cannot refuse him,” said Dar, adding, however, that he would not take up the post in haste.

The 54-year old said he would speak with Sardar after the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. He added that he would first try to persuade the manager to not appoint him as the coach. “But if he does not agree then I would take on the coaching responsibilities,” Dar added.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will formally announce Dar's appointment as head coach once the talks are finalised, the sources familiar with the matter said. Pakistan hockey team has been playing well in the Champions Trophy and it can hope that they will finish among top 3.

The Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.