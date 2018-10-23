Shashank Gupta



Pakistan national team's coach for the Asian Champions Trophy Md Saqlain had to leave midway, as he has been recalled by the Pakistan Hockey Federation. However, he claimed its his own decision. He has since left Muscat. However, he discussed the issues concerning the reasons for his leaving and the state of affairs of Pakistan hockey and the reasons why he is not happy with present bunch of players and even Oltamans' style of coaching.





“We have been losing to India. Yesterday, was India’s 8th victory out of the last 9 matches played between us. One exception being a draw in Gold Coast Commonwealth games. This is the extent of deterioration of Pakistan Hockey”



According to him, many things are not proving good for Pakistan hockey. “Before Asian Games, players went on a strike because of non-payment of dues to them for more than 8 months”.



"Even this Muscat tournament has been funded by the personal-money of PHF President Brigadier Khokhar”



Saqlain worked under Roelant Oltmans, but feels the celebrated coach is more professional than required. “zaroorat se zyaada professional’”.



There is no money in Pakistan Hockey. “Oltmans must have understood this and hence he walked-off”. Pakistan can bear the cost of hiring Oltmans but, according to Saqlain, there are other issues. “Affording Oltmans is one thing, affording the gadgets that he wants to bring to the country, is another thing, its hyperbole", saqlain says.



Saqlain also analysed Oltmans’ style of coaching, and has to say the following: “I was the assistant-coach to Oltmans. He has good ideas for effective defense and midfield, but attackers will have to play their game”



Saqlain is emphatic that Oltmans couldn’t make any impact in the scoring department.



Saqlain also had time to discuss India. He says Sardar Singh should not have been dropped now. "The Yo-Yo test for Indian team, the average of Indian team is 23. Pakistan’s team is 21. At the end of his career, Sardara’s last Yo-yo test result was 24. After this level of fitness, he had to retire”.



His parting short for the present team in Muscat: “The current team doesn’t have any young players. We have fielded a rather old-team”.



He also feels most players come from one region or city "which is not good".



