Shashank Gupta



Pakistan's national men's hockey team manager and legendary forward Hasan Sardar has clearly stated that the current coach of his team in Asian Champions Trophy Md. Saqlain has been recalled midway through the tournament as he was found to be highly indiscipline and unprofessional in dealing with the team.





Tempers were high during and after the India match, which is understandable. However, its game my boys do commit mistakes and they will learn. However, Md. Saqlain's style of interacting with players was unprofessional. He even used foul language in assailing for their mistakes. When I intervened to calm, he was furious and his attitude was undesirable.



"Therefore, after the incident I called Pakistan Hockey Federation chief and apprised him of his behaviour and also requested them to take disciplinary action against him. He has been asked to leave immediately".



However, in his video recorded interview to this writer, he categorically stated that he is returning on his own.



Sardar also quoted that Saqlain has often been penalized by the PHF during his playing career for his habit of being indiscipline. "He assured that he will not do any such thing, but this all has happened".



Hasan Sardar feels his absence will not affect the team any way. "I am here. Rehan Butt is also here. The boys are not much disturbed.



On informed of the development Japan coach Siegfried Aikman said: "It is surprising that this has happened in the middle of the tournament but it happens. It’s the responsibility of the Pakistani management. They have to solve it. If it’s acceptable for the players then it’s fine. It’s not good for them. On the other hand, if someone is not happy, then also that is not good for the team. I don’t know the reasons. The only thing I feel is that we should respect the decision. I hope that the sport doesn’t get affected by this".



