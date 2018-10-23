By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia defeated South Korea 4-2 to register their third consecutive win in the men's six-nation Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman on Monday.





With the win, Malaysia booked their place in the semi-finals despite two matches remaining to play against defending champions India and Pakistan.



In the first two matches, Malaysia defeated Asian Games gold medallist Japan 3-0 and Oman 3-1.



In the game against South Korea, Malaysia took the lead through Muhd Firhan Ashaari in the 11th minute at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.



Korea fought back to score two goals in a space of five minutes through Yang Ji-hun in the 15th minute and a penalty corner converted by Jang Jong-hyun in the 20th minute to grab the lead.



However, Malaysia came back strongly to score three goals via Muhd Shahril Saabah (22nd), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (35th) and Faizal Saari (57th).



Faizal has netted four times in three matches.



The Star of Malaysia