By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia did just enough to beat South Korea 4-2 in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat on Monday.





The win gave Roelant Oltmans' team nine points after three matches and they have qualified for the semifinals with India and Pakistan matches in hand.



Malaysia took the lead through Firhan Ashaari in the 11th minute, but Korea fought back with two from Yang Jihun (15th) and Jang Jong Hyun (20th).



However, goals from Shahril Saabah (22nd), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (35th) and Faizal Shaari (57th) handed Malaysia maximim points.



In earlier matches, Malaysia defeated Japan 3-0 and Oman 3-1.



"After a good start, we gave too much space to Korea and unfortunately they scored twice from penalty corners," said Oltmans.



"We dominated the third and four quarters and kept our structure well.



"When my team can score four field goals, I am not too worried about our penalty corners, although it would be nice if we can get more of them."



Malaysia take on India on Tuesday night.



"So far both teams have nine points, but India have scored more and conceded fewer goals.



"It will be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to the match." Oltmans added.



New Straits Times