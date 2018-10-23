Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 - Day 5
Muscat (OMA)
Results 22 October
MAS v KOR (RR) 4 - 2
OMA v PAK (RR) 1 - 8
Fixtures 23 October (GMT +4)
18:55 KOR v OMA (RR)
21:10 MAS v IND (RR)
Pool standing
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|1
|22
|9
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|3
|7
|9
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|5
|7
|6
|4
|Japan
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|12
|-10
|3
|5
|Korea
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|0
|6
|Oman
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|22
|-20
|0