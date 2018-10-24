By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stay unbeaten in the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament after holding defending champions India to a 0-0 draw in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday (Oct 23).





It was the 30th meeting between the two countries and India have won 20 times while Malaysia have won seven times and drew thrice.



Both countries are tied with 11 points from three wins and a draw but India top the standings with a better goal difference.



Malaysia and India have already secured a place in the semi-finals in the six-nation tournament.



Malaysia forwardline led by Faizal Saari were a letdown as they failed to create any scoring chances in the match and also failed to earn a single penalty corner in the match.



Malaysia will wrap up the round robin fixtures against two-time champions Pakistan on Thursday while India will take on South Korea today.



The Star of Malaysia