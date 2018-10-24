



MUSCAT: South Korea twice rallied from the arrears to post a 4-2 victory over a fighting Oman in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex here on Tuesday.





Oman opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Salah Al-Saadi’s fine deflection, but only to see the Koreans equalise in the next minute on a field goal from Hwang Tae-Il. An outstanding goal by Mohammed Al Lawati put Oman into the lead again in the 36th minute, when he split through the defence and beat the goalkeeper with a diving one-handed shot.



In the last quarter, the Koreans managed to score three times. On two occasions, they capitalised on an-extra player edge they enjoyed when Omani players were sent off the field for deliberate infringements.



Lee Seung-Hoon brought the scores level at 2-2 with an opportunistic strike in the 47th minute before two penalty corner goals from Yang Ji-Hun (51st minute) and Jang Jong-Hyun (59th) sealed the fate of the match.



This is South Korea’s first victory after three losses in the preliminary round-robin league of the six-nation competition, providing the Koreans a glimmer of hope to make the semi-finals.



South Korea will next play defending champions India in their last league fixture tomorrow. A victory over India, who have already secured their passage into the semi-finals, can boost the Koreans hopes of making the semi-finals.



Oman are yet to secure a point from four outings. Their last league game will be against reigning Asian Games champions Japan on Thursday.



Asian Hockey Federation media release