Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 - Day 6
Muscat (OMA)
Results 23 October
KOR v OMA (RR) 4 - 2
MAS v IND (RR) 0 - 0
Fixtures 24 October 2018
18:55 JPN v PAK (RR)
21:10 IND v KOR (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|4
|3
|1
|0
|23
|1
|22
|10
|2
|Malaysia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3
|7
|10
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|5
|7
|6
|4
|Korea
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|3
|5
|Japan
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|12
|-10
|3
|6
|Oman
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|26
|-22
|0