



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national coach Sarjit Singh (pic) is back in his home state Johor to guide them in the Razak Cup hockey tournament, starting tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





Sarjit was hired as chief coach of Johor for two years beginning this month.



The former national skipper was coach of Terengganu from 2014 to 2018 and he guided the East coast state to win the Razak Cup in 2016.



Sarjit also helped Terengganu win Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) double titles – league and overall – three times from 2014 to 2016.



Sarjit said he last coached Johor in the Razak Cup in 2009 and he was happy to return after nine years.



“The Razak Cup will be my first assignment and I’m looking forward to helping Johor do well.



“We only had our first training session today and we also don’t have any national players in the team,” said Sarjit, who was the national coach from 2006 to 2008.



“Most of the players in the squad are from the Malaysia Games (Sukma) squad that played in Perak last month.



“But I have faith in the players and I believe that we can reach the semi-finals despite being drawn in a tough group,” said Sarjit.



Eight teams will feature in Division One and Johor are drawn in Group B with last year’s runners-up Terengganu, Melaka and Penang while defending champions Perak are in Group A with Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Perlis.



Sarjit added that all three teams in their group are strong and the challenge would be on them to play well in every match.



“I have included almost 10 Sukma players in the Razak Cup as I was hired to help Johor win gold in the 2020 Sukma, which Johor will be hosting,” said Sarjit.



Last year, Johor featured in Division One and they finished seventh among eight teams.



