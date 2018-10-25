KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey squad can expect an easy path towards the final round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers after the International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed the composition of the pools for the FIH Series Finals next year.





On paper, world No. 11 Canada are the only threat for hosts Malaysia, who are ranked 12th in the world. The pool also includes China (17), Austria (18), Wales (24), Brazil (26), Italy (37) and Vanuatu (64).



The Malaysian Tigers need to secure a top-two finish in the tournament scheduled from April 26 to May 4 next year at the National Hockey Stadium to confirm their berth for the final round of the Olympic qualifiers.



FIH, through their official website, also announced that India will host another Series Finals from June 6-16 while France’s edition is scheduled from June 15-23.



The national women’s squad, ranked 22nd in the world, are set to face stiff challenges after being put in the same pool as hosts Ireland (8), South Korea (10), Scotland (18), Czech Republic (19), Ukraine (27), France and one team qualifying from the Hockey Series Open.



FIH have yet to confirm the venue for the tournament, which is scheduled from June 8-16 while Japan and Spain will host the other two editions from June 15-23 and June 19-27 respectively.



A total of 24 men’s and 24 women’s teams, with three pools of eight teams, will battle and only the top two finishers will advance to the Olympic qualifiers to be held in November next year.



The final round of the Olympic qualifiers will feature 12 teams, six from the Hockey Series Finals, four Pro-League teams and two teams based on world rankings.



Only seven teams will qualify for Tokyo 2020.



Japan, who have automatically qualified as the host, have also taken the continental champions spot after bagging the Asian Games gold medal in both the men’s and women’s events.



The Star of Malaysia