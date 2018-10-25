Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 - Day 7
Muscat (OMA)
Results 24 October
JPN v PAK (RR) 1 - 1
IND v KOR (RR) 4 - 1
Fixtures 25 October (GMT +4)
18:55 PAK v MAS (RR)
21:10 JPN v OMA (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|5
|4
|1
|0
|27
|2
|25
|13
|2
|Malaysia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3
|7
|10
|3
|Pakistan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|6
|7
|7
|4
|Japan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|13
|-10
|4
|5
|Korea
|5
|1
|0
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|3
|6
|Oman
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|26
|-22
|0