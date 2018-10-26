



Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25



DII: No. 7 Millersville vs. Mercy | 6:00 p.m. ET

Millersville will host Mercy in a non-conference match-up in Millersville, Pa. No. 7 Millersville is coming off a heartbreaking 2-3 overtime loss to No. 2 East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) game on Tuesday. After a clutch goal for the Maruders late in the second half sent the game into overtime, ESU took advantage off a failed clear attempt and shot the loose ball into the goal to secure the victory. The loss dropped Millersville to 7-5 overall and 3-3 in conference play. Mercy is coming off a tough 1-4 loss to Lindenwood on Monday. Lindenwood went up two goals but Mercy cut the lead to one in the second half. Despite their efforts, Lindenwood scored two more second half goals to put the game out of reach. The loss dropped Mercy to 4-10 overall. Tune into see which team can bounce back.



DIII: Anna Maria vs. Dean | 5:00 p.m. ET

Don't miss this regular season finale game for both teams in Paxton, Mass. Anna Maria is coming off their third straight loss on Tuesday, when they fell to Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) opponent Johnson & Wales (R.I.) 1-4. The loss dropped Anna Maria to 6-9 overall and 2-5 in conference play. Dean meanwhile is coming off a 0-7 loss to conference foe New England College (NEC) on Tuesday. The visiting NEC scored five second half goals to break open a close contest and post the win. The loss dropped Dean to 1-12 overall and 0-6 in conference play. Tune into see who will wrap up regular season play with a victory.



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26







DI: Saint Francis vs. Richmond | 3:00 p.m. ET

Check out this Atlantic-10 (A10) game on Friday when Saint Francis hosts Richmond in Loretto, Pa. Saint Francis is coming off a 1-8 loss to James Madison this past Tuesday. JMU started out quick going up by three goals by halftime, but Saint Francis kept on fighting and managed to get one on the board in the second half. The loss dropped Saint Francis to 8-9 on overall and 4-3 in conference play. The Red Flash will look to get back on track with a win over Richmond this weekend. Richmond is coming off back-to-back shutout A10 wins defeating Davidson 2-0 on Friday and Lock Haven 2-0 on Sunday. The Spiders are now 6-11 overall and 3-4 in conference play and will look to get their third straight A10 win against Saint Francis.



DIII: Nichols vs. Western New England | 7:00 p.m. ET

It's an end of the season Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) showdown! On Friday, Nichols will host Western New England in Dudley, Mass. for both team's final game of the regular season. Nichols is coming off a 4-9 CCC loss to Endicott on Wednesday. The loss dropped Nichols to 8-9 overall and 3-8 in conference play. Western New England recorded their third straight victory when they beat Westfield State 3-1 on Tuesday. The Golden Bears took the lead in the 22nd minute of the contest, and doubled their advantage before the end of the half. The sealed the win mid-way through the second half, but not before Westfield State tallied a lone goal. The win moved Western New England to 6-11 overall and 5-6 in conference play. Tune into see who moves up in the CCC.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27







DI: Penn vs. Brown | 12:00 p.m. ET

This game will be a great one to watch in Division I field hockey this weekend. Penn will host Brown for an Ivy League battle on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pa. Penn is coming off a big 2-0 win over conference opponent Yale this past Saturday. The match remained scoreless through the first half but Penn came out strong in the second scoring two unanswered goals. The win improved the Quakers to 8-7 overall and 4-1 in conference play. Brown is also coming off a big 2-0 win over conference foe Cornell this past Saturday. The first half was scoreless but Brown came out of the locker room fired up scoring just 2 minutes into the second half. The Brown Bears would score again in the 58th minute to seal the victory. Brown is now 6-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play. Expect this game to be a hard-fought battle for the entire 70 minutes.



DII: No. 6 Stonehill vs. No. 9 LIU Post | 7:00 p.m. ET

Don't miss this top-10 Division II match-up this weekend! Stonehill will welcome LIU Post to Easton, Mass. for a Northeast-10 (NE10) game this Saturday. No. 6 Stonehill is coming off their third win straight, after defeating American International 5-0 on Tuesday. The win improved Stonehill to 10-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Also on Tuesday, LIU Post lost a close overtime game as they fell 2-3 to No. 5 Pace. The Pioneers took a 2-0 lead at the 52-minute mark but Pace responded with two of their own to force the game into overtime. Pace, who held the advantage in penalty corners and shots, sealed the overtime win in the 78th minute. The loss dropped LIU Post to 8-4 overall and 7-3 in conference play. Both teams have won back-to-back games, so tune into see which teams two game win streak comes to an end.



DIII: Sewanee vs. Concordia Wisconsin | 1:00 p.m. ET

Sewanee will host Concordia Wisconsin in Lexington, Ky. this Saturday in an end of the season Southern Athletic Association (SAA) match-up. Sewanee is coming off a 1-0 win over Transylvania this past Sunday. The Tigers had a strong second half with 12 shots, and in the 55th minute one struck the back of the cage. The win ended Sewanee’s two game losing streak as they improved to 9-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Concordia Wisconsin is coming off a 3-1 win over conference foe Hendrix this past Sunday. Concordia’s had very little offensive chances but were able to make the most of those opportunities. The win improved Concordia to 6-6 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Tune into see which team can keep their winning momentum going.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28



DI: California vs. Pacific | 11:00 a.m. ET

Don't miss this West Coast matchup when California hosts Pacific in an American East Conference (AEC) battle in Berkeley, Calif. this Sunday. California comes in to the matchup following a close 2-3 loss to conference opponent Stanford this past Sunday. California battled back from a one-goal deficit in the final two minutes but ultimately fell short to the Cardinals. The loss dropped California to 5-10 overall and 2-3 in conference play. Pacific is coming off a 4-0 conference win over UC Davis this past Sunday. Pacific’s quick start of four unanswered first half goals proved to be enough to secure the win. The victory improved Pacific to 9-7 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Tune into see who moves up in the AEC conference before postseason play starts.



DII: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Saint Michael's | 11:00 a.m. ET

In their last regular season game, St. Thomas Aquinas will host Saint Michael's in Sparkill, N.Y. this Sunday. St. Thomas Aquinas is coming off a 2-3 loss to Aldephi on Tuesday. Although they opened the scoring, Aldephi tied things up and took the lead 3 minutes into the second half. Adelphi doubled that by tallying another but St. Thomas Aquinas wasn't going quietly as they cut the deficit to one goal with just 9 minute left in regulation. The loss dropped the Spartans to 4-13 overall. Saint Michael's is coming off a 0-4 loss to Merrimack on Tuesday. Despite holding advantage in shots and penalty corners, Saint Michael's was unable to stop Northeast-10 opponent Merrimack's threatening offense. Saint Michael's is now 1-11 overall and 1-7 in conference play. Tune into see which team can end regular season play with a win.



USFHA media release