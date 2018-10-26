By DONOVAN HOLDEN



LOWELL — The UMass field hockey team pulled out a 2-1 victory against UMass Lowell, and retained the Kennedy Cup, Thursday afternoon at Wicked Blue Field.





UMass found itself down short after halftime when Lowell’s Katie Lynes scored in the 41st minute.



The Minutewomen (9-9) found their footing late in the second half when Antonet Louw logged her 21st goal of the season on an unassisted score after getting past three defenders.



Two minutes later, Lucy Cooper scored the game-winner on a one-timer assisted by Bailey McNamara.



“It feels really good. I don’t think I have ever celebrated my own goal so much,” Cooper said. “I think we just all wanted it at that point, even though we waited until the last four minutes we knew we had to score.”



Clodagh Moloney and the Minutewomen’s defense held the River Hawks to eight shots and two penalty corners.



“Clodagh has held down our defensive unit all season long,” UMass coach Barb Weinberg said. “She comes up with game saving tackles a lot of the time so she has been able to protect our circle and stop our opponents from getting shots on goal.”



It was the second time in as many games UMass rallied for a win.



“Sometimes it takes a little pressure to put a fire under this team,” Weinberg said. “We were holding possession for a lot of the game, but in terms of moving the ball forward and producing, that didn’t come until late in the game.”



UMass is 6-0 all-time against Lowell.



“Well, the seniors haven’t lost this cup yet, and with senior day coming up on Sunday, I think that was a very special win for them, and is going to be a great memory,” Cooper said.



UMass closes the regular season against Saint Louis, Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex.



