Three Rock Rovers’ Daragh Walsh is relishing the challenge of taking on Dragons in the EHL KO16 next Easter following an “infamous” 20-10 result in a crossover game last year.





That game featuring the Irish and Belgian champions produced the craziest scorelines of the two-for-one field goals trial and probably played a part in its short-lived use in the EHL.



In normal terms, it would have ended 12-5 which is still a mad scoreline but World Cup-bound Walsh is keen for his side to come closer this time around.



It follows last Sunday's EHL KO16 draw where Rovers were drawn against Dragons where Walsh will come up against his international team-mates Shane O’Donoghue and Kirk Shimmins.



“We were obviously part of that infamous game last year,” he told the EHL website. “It will be good playing two of the Irish lads which will be good. We could have got a more favourable draw but we are all excited, will give it a crack and see what happens.



“They have lost a couple of key players which we know of but there is still have plenty of talent and plenty of internationals. We will certainly still be underdogs but we will give it all we have.”



Looking back on the 20-10 game, there was a stage when Three Rock trailed 17-0 but scored five field goals in 11 minutes to give a little bit of respectability to the scoreline.



Nonetheless, with up to 200 Irish fans making the trip to Rotterdam, their late rally did provide some momentum for their domestic season.



“It was looking pretty bad for us! We all just wanted to be out of there at some stage. Our crowd – we weren’t giving them much to chant for having made the trip over.



“I don’t know whether they took the foot off the gas or we stepped it up but we managed to get a few goals which gave us a bit of momentum going into the Irish Senior Cup final the next week so it did give us some confidence.



“I just remember we were out on our feet; we only had 12 or 13 players fit because the lads got a stomach bug. That wasn’t a cause of the 10-goal difference but the lads were wrecked so it didn’t help.”



Having such a support in place, though, did create a special memory for Walsh and he is keen for more of the same at Easter in Eindhoven. Rovers qualified from ROUND1 with a 6-0 win over Racing Club de France and a last-gasp 1-1 with Junior FC, giving them another chance of becoming the first Irish side to reach the KO8.



“That Saint Germain game was one of the best atmospheres I have played in. There were a couple of hundred for both teams; that Harry Morris goal got some of the biggest cheers I have experienced at a hockey game and hopefully they all come out in force again.”



Euro Hockey League media release