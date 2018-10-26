

SV Kampong coach Alexander Cox is facing up to yet another meeting with Rot-Weiss Köln in the KO16 next Easter in Eindhoven.





Incredibly, it will be the fourth successive season the sides have met and the fifth time in six years. The Dutch club have won all bar one of those games but Cox says he would much prefer to play someone else or, at least, face the German side much further down the line.



“We made a joke about it before the draw came out and then, again, it was Rot-Weiss Koln,” he told the EHL website.



“It’s great to play a side like that – it is a classic in the EHL, two top teams. But, on the other hand, it’s not nice to play each other so early in the competition and one of those teams will be out but, ok, it’s a cool game to play.”



Kampong won the Dutch title last season but have since seen star men like Constantijn Jonker, Quirijn Caspers, Sjoerd de Wert and Philip Meulenbroek retiring over the summer.



With a youthful new look team, the Utrecht club ended the first half of the Hoofdklasse in third place, ending with a narrow 1-0 win over Klein Zwitserland.



The level of performance, though, is not quite where Cox is hoping to be if they are to challenge for the crown once more.



“Yes I am happy but we need to improve big time in the second half of the season if we want to reach the same level as the last few years.



“It’s a different team and you can’t expect the same outcomes to come easy. It’s a young team and we lack a lot of experience but the way we play should be better.



“We are still a team that knows how to win games and to beat the opposition. We did that enough in the first half of the season but we need to be better to reach the playoffs.”



