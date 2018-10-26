By Stephen Findlater





Tuesday’s announcement of Alexander Cox’s World Cup squad and a new sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines failed to generate the headlines expected by Hockey Ireland.





The reason? Their news was gazumped by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirming Ireland would host part of the women’s Olympic qualifying process.



Knowing it was in the pipeline, Hockey Ireland had flagged their announcements with the world body and requested no clash but, in the end, the two press releases appeared 20 minutes apart.



It meant limited airtime for Cox’s first official appearance in Ireland in Pembroke. He took the Johan van Graan approach to Munster press conferences, making a point of shaking hands with every journalist and dignitary present in the room, before outlining his selection in a typically Dutch, matter-of-fact manner. The focus will be on building from a defensive structure, built around a vastly experienced backline, with a deep press and fast counter-attacks the default tactic.



In terms of personnel, there was no place for defensive stalwart John Jackson, who could not commit fully to the recent series of training camps. There might have been more leeway under former coach Craig Fulton but Cox said it is not something he can accommodate for the World Cup which starts in India on November 30.



“When I came in, I asked all the players to be fully committed ‘within reason’,” Cox told the Irish Examiner.



“The within reason is because some guys have work so we take that into consideration.



“It’s a pity because John is an experienced player and he has the quality to be in the group but, leading up to a World Cup, it’s not fair [to select him].”



The situation regarding Jackson - who works at Bath University and has recently become a father - gave Cox an insight into the additional challenges of coaching an Irish team compared to his homeland where full availability is a given.



To be included in this panel, for example, Daragh Walsh has had to defer his December exams at Trinity until next August.



Jonny Bell has been turning up early and staying late at his environmental planning job to build up hours he will require to take off.



The squad start their warm-up preparations in earnest on Monday in Valencia with five matches in seven days, taking on Spain, England and the Netherlands. On home turf, frontline club hockey takes a break for the weekend with the focus on the intervarsities taking place in Dublin.



UCD have dominated the men’s and women’s competitions for the past five years and league form suggests little will change this weekend.



On the women’s side in the Chilean Cup, they have access to nine Irish Under-21 internationals meaning they are a ormidable outfit even though World Cup stars Lena Tice, Deirdre Duke and Katie Mullan are not around this term. In the men’s Mauritius Cup, a Cork side is assured of a semi-final spot with CIT and UCC both in a three-team Group B of the Mauritius Cup with UUJ as two sides advance to the semis.



