

GB EDP Women



The GB Women’s Elite Development Programme (EDP) squad for a Four Nations tournament in China has been announced and includes several athletes who participated in the Six Nations event earlier this year.





The 18-strong outfit, made up of players from all three Home Nations, will play five games against China, Australia, Germany and a Jiangsu Province outfit between 2-10 November.



Kevin Johnson and Hannah MacLeod will be in charge of the side, with the former emphasising how important events like this to help these players develop into potential medal winning Olympians of the future.



“We are delighted to be invited to make the trip over to China to play in the upcoming Four Nations tournament,” Johnson said.



“Opportunities like these for our players allow them to engage with different challenges and environments which all adds vital experience in their ambitions to play senior international tournament Hockey for Great Britain in the future.



“We have had an promising training block since we came back together as a group in September and at the start of this week had a couple of very useful training games against the Scottish senior women so we feel ready and excited for what lies ahead.”



GB Women’s EDP Four Nations Squad

Beth Bingham – Holcombe

Nicole Bowen – Exeter University

Louise Bray (GK) – Durham University

Freya Bull – Birmingham University

Esme Burge – Nottingham University

Nicola Cochrane (GK) – Beeston

Meg Crowson – Cambridge HC

Catherine De Ledesma – Birmingham University

Emily Dark – Dundee Wanderers

Jennifer Eadie – Clydesdale-Western

Caroline Hulme – Nottingham Trent University

Holly Hunt – Birmingham University

Alexandra Malzer – Nottingham University

Lucy Millington – Loughborough University

Lizzie Neal – Loughborough University

Izzy Petter – Surbiton

Lottie Ross – Nottingham University

Eloise Stenner – Nottingham University

Laura Swanson – Edinburgh University

Amy Thompson – East Grinstead

Charlotte Watson – Dundee Wanderers

Alice Wills – Holcombe



Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday 2 November – GB v Jiangsu (08:00)

Sunday 4 November – GB v Germany (08:00)

Tuesday 6 November – GB v Australia (06:00)

Wednesday 7 November – GB v China (08:00)

Friday 9 November – GB v Australia (03:00)

Saturday 10 November – China v GB (03:00)



Great Britain Hockey media release