GB Women's EDP Four Nations Squad Announced
The GB Women’s Elite Development Programme (EDP) squad for a Four Nations tournament in China has been announced and includes several athletes who participated in the Six Nations event earlier this year.
The 18-strong outfit, made up of players from all three Home Nations, will play five games against China, Australia, Germany and a Jiangsu Province outfit between 2-10 November.
Kevin Johnson and Hannah MacLeod will be in charge of the side, with the former emphasising how important events like this to help these players develop into potential medal winning Olympians of the future.
“We are delighted to be invited to make the trip over to China to play in the upcoming Four Nations tournament,” Johnson said.
“Opportunities like these for our players allow them to engage with different challenges and environments which all adds vital experience in their ambitions to play senior international tournament Hockey for Great Britain in the future.
“We have had an promising training block since we came back together as a group in September and at the start of this week had a couple of very useful training games against the Scottish senior women so we feel ready and excited for what lies ahead.”
Beth Bingham – Holcombe
Nicole Bowen – Exeter University
Louise Bray (GK) – Durham University
Freya Bull – Birmingham University
Esme Burge – Nottingham University
Nicola Cochrane (GK) – Beeston
Meg Crowson – Cambridge HC
Catherine De Ledesma – Birmingham University
Emily Dark – Dundee Wanderers
Jennifer Eadie – Clydesdale-Western
Caroline Hulme – Nottingham Trent University
Holly Hunt – Birmingham University
Alexandra Malzer – Nottingham University
Lucy Millington – Loughborough University
Lizzie Neal – Loughborough University
Izzy Petter – Surbiton
Lottie Ross – Nottingham University
Eloise Stenner – Nottingham University
Laura Swanson – Edinburgh University
Amy Thompson – East Grinstead
Charlotte Watson – Dundee Wanderers
Alice Wills – Holcombe
Fixtures (all times GMT)
Friday 2 November – GB v Jiangsu (08:00)
Sunday 4 November – GB v Germany (08:00)
Tuesday 6 November – GB v Australia (06:00)
Wednesday 7 November – GB v China (08:00)
Friday 9 November – GB v Australia (03:00)
Saturday 10 November – China v GB (03:00)
