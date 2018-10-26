COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Don’t miss the U.S. Women’s National Team’s final series of 2018 when they host FIH Pro League opponent and No. 13 ranked Belgium in a three-game test series at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. from November 26-29.





“In the preparation for the [FIH] Pro League, it’s great we have one of the competing teams visiting us here in Lancaster,” said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. “Belgium is a strong and talented team that is constantly in the top-15 in the world rankings and had a good World Cup run. I look forward to playing three games in front of a home crowd and implementing our learnings from the training blocks.”



It has been more than six years since the last time these two sides met at the London 2012 Olympic Games. It was in the 11th/12th place game, where USA opened the scoring in the 7th minute of play. Belgium quickly developed their own rhythm, found the equalizer and go ahead goal off a penalty corner as the USWNT was handed a disappointing 1-2 loss to Belgium.



Tickets for the Belgium series are now on sale and can be purchased by clicking here. Only 1,000 tickets per game will be sold, so buy yours today! All games in the three-match event will also be live streamed on usafieldhockey.com.



USWNT vs. Belgium Series Schedule:



Monday, November 26 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 27 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 29 6:30 p.m. ET



Games will be played on the outside turf at Spooky Nook Sports. Tickets will be for sale by assigned sections during the series. Single game tickets start $16.00 for Section C and $18.00 for seats in Section B (closest to the center). Youth (age 17 and under) and Active Duty Military tickets are available at a discounted rate.



There will be an option to purchase a full series pass starting at $20.00 for children under 18, senior citizens and military, and $38.00 for adults. See the USFHA site for for a full ticket listing!



Bringing a group? Contact Glen Hollingsworth, USA Field Hockey’s Events and Club Services Manager, by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to order your tickets today! Group discounts will be $1.00 per ticket for groups of 10 or more, $2.00 per ticket for groups of 20 or more and $3.00 per ticket for groups of 30 or more.



USA Field Hockey Members should have received an email with an exclusive discount code to use when purchasing tickets. Group and member discounts are available. If this email was lost or accidentally deleted, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your name and membership ID number to receive the promo code.



USFHA media release