By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee decided to stick with their Razak Cup rules, and accepted the withdrawals of three teams at the eleventh hour





The Razak Cup begins tomorrow with a change in format as well as fixtures after Division One saw Negri Sembilan and Perlis pulling out, while Kedah withdrew from Division Two.



The three men's teams withdrew because they felt that even though many of their players had other states' identification cards, the players were developed by them over the years, so they had a right to field them.



The MHC competitions committee stuck by the Razak Cup rules which state that each team can only register four guest players.



"The three teams wrote to MHC about their decision to withdraw and we have accepted. The men’s Division One and Two will now be a round robin affair with the top two teams qualifying for their respective title deciding matches," said Razak Cup tournament director P. Kuganesan.



According to Kuganesan, none of the other states raised issues at the managers’ meeting today.



Perak will lead the charge in Division One, also comprising Terengganu, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor.



Division Two comprise Selangor, Armed Forces, Pahang, Singapore, Kelantan and Police.



In the women’s section, Selangor, KL, Melaka, Police and Singapore are in Group A while Group B comprise Pahang, Forces, Terengganu and Penang.



Fixtures



Tomorrow



Men’s Division Two: Selangor v Armed Forces (4pm, Pitch I), Pahang v Singapore (4pm, Pitch II), Kelantan v Police (6pm, Pitch I).



Women



Group A: Malacca v Singapore (9.30am, Pitch II), Selangor v Kuala Lumpur (9.30am, Pitch I)

Group B: Pahang v Terengganu (7.30am, Pitch II), Armed Forces v Penang (7.30am, Pitch I).



* matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



New Straits Times