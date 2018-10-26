

Photo - Cindy Hack - Facebook



The opening day of the South African 2018 Indoor IPT saw a remarkable 119 goals scored across 12 games at an average of just under 10 goals a game. Incredibly 10 different players bagged themselves hat-tricks on an opening day that featured four shut outs as well. It was another day advertising how entertaining the sport of indoor hockey can be as an average of a goal every four minutes offered the spectators at the Belville Velodrome some great excitement.





The most score-full game of the day was an absolute classic as the defending champions the KZN Raiders Men were stunned 9-7 by Namibia in a game of high octane hockey. At half-time the score was 3-2, but there were few signs of what was to come in an explosive second half. 6 goals in 7 second half minutes saw Namibia surge to a 9-4 lead before a late fight back from the defending champions set up an unlikely finish, unfortunately for the Raiders that was how it stayed.



There were 14 goals in one of the women’s games as the SPAR KZN Raiders scored all of them in a dominant display from the defending champions. 8 different players on the score sheet against Free State to put a big marker down as the favourites once again.



The KZN Mynahs, KZN Inland and Southern Gauteng women were all dismissive of their opposition winning comfortably with clean sheets against Eastern Gauteng, Witsies and WP Disas respectively, while there was a tight win for home team Western Province over Mpumalanga and a Northern Blues got Celia Evans her first win as a coach over Pens.



The KZN Mynahs men and the Northern Blues produced arguably the game of the day with Steven Paulo the star for the Pretoria side in a dramatic 5-4 win. Having trailed 4-2 with 6 minutes remaining the Mynahs pulled level only and with all the momentum on their side would have been confident of sneaking the win, but they didn’t as Paulo popped up with the winner, his third, in the final minute of the game.



Day 2 promises more action as team’s jostle for position and an advantageous group position for the cross-pool playoffs later in the week.



SA IPT 2018 | Womens Day 1 Results



Northern Blues 4-1 WP Peninsula

Southern Gauteng 10-0 WP Disa’s

KZN Inland 7-0 SG Witsies

KZN Mynahs 8-0 Eastern Gauteng

SPAR KZN Raiders 14-0 Free State

Western Province 5-2 Mpumalanga



SA IPT 2018 | Mens Day 1 Results



PSI WP Invitational 5-3 Eastern Gauteng

KZN Mynahs 4-5 Northern Blues

KZN Raiders 7-9 Namibia

Southern Gauteng 8-5 PSI WP Invitational

KZN Mynahs 5-7 WP Peninsula

Western Province 4-1 Eastern Gauteng



SA Hockey Association media release