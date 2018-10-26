Ben Somerford







The Australian Hockey League (AHL) semi-finals fixtures have been confirmed after Thursday’s quarter-finals at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre were completed.





Both of hosts Queensland’s teams, the Scorchers and Blades, qualified for the semi-finals, which will solely be played on Pitch 1.



The Scorchers will play the Canberra Strikers from 12:30pm AEST, followed by the NSW Arrows against reigning champions Victoria Vipers from 2pm AEST.



The men’s semi-finals will take afterwards, with the Tassie Tigers playing the Queensland Blades from 3:30pm AEST. The Canberra Lakers and the NSW Waratahs will meet in the day’s final game from 5pm AEST.



Sunday’s gold medal matches will occur at 3:30pm AEST in the women’s and 5pm AEST in the men’s. All medal matches on Sunday will be live streamed on www.epicentre.tv.



Saturday will also see classification matches played from 8:45am AEST from 10:30am AEST on both pitches.



Tickets are available via Ticketbooth.com.au. The AHL Finals are made possible thanks to the support of Tourism and Events Queensland and the City of Gold Coast.



Saturday 27 October

Women’s AHL Semi-Finals Fixtures (all times AEST)

12:30pm, Queensland Scorchers v Canberra Strikers, Pitch 1

2pm, NSW Arrows v Victoria Vipers, Pitch 1

Men’s AHL Semi-Finals Fixtures (all times AEST)

3:30pm, Tassie Tigers v Queensland Blades, Pitch 1

5pm, Canberra Lakers v NSW Waratahs, Pitch 1

Women’s Classification Matches (all times AEST)

8:45am, NT Pearls v SA Suns, Pitch 1

10:30am, WA Diamonds v Tas Van Demons, Pitch 2

Men’s Classification Matches (all times AEST)

8:45am, NT Stingers v Victoria Vikings, Pitch 2

10:30am, SA Hotshots v WA Thundersticks, Pitch 1



Sunday 28 October

AHL Medal Matches Fixtures (all times AEST)|

12:30pm, Men's Bronze Medal Match, Pitch 1

2pm, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Pitch 1

3:30pm, Women's Gold Medal Match, Pitch 1

5pm, Men's Gold Medal Match, Pitch 1



Hockey Australia media release