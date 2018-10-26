Ben Somerford







Queensland Scorchers 13 (Kenny 15’, 43’, 49’, Greiner 22’, 22’, Wilkinson 24', 24', Kershaw 28’, 29’, 49', 49', Eleison 25’, M. Fitzpatrick 33’) NT Pearls 0



In the opening match of the AHL Finals the top seeded Queensland Scorchers defeated the Northern Territory Pearls 13-0 on Thursday afternoon at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.





Led by Hockeyroos Rosie Malone, Steph Kershaw and Jodie Kenny, the Scorchers were dominant all day, securing their spot in Saturday’s semi-final against either Canberra from 12:30pm (AEST).



Queensland had all the attack early in the match but some strong saves from Elizabeth Duguid including an impressive diving deflection kept the Pearls in the match.



Homegrown Hockeyroo Malone was amongst the action early, creating several penalty corner opportunities for the Scorchers, Kenny took advantage of one in the dying seconds of the first term, nailing a powerful drag flick.



Rebecca Greiner hit the scoreboard in the 22nd minute with a field goal in congestion that found the top right corner of the net. Greiner went back and was able to slip the conversion past Duguid.



Britt Wilkinson scored just moments later, finding herself alone in the D. She too was able to go back and take advantage of her conversion opportunity.



The Pearls didn’t let up in attack, entering the D a number of times but unable to impact the scoreboard.



Layla Eleison was able to take advantage of an aerial ball close to goals, finding the ball and sending it into the back of the net. Duguid was able to stop the conversion this time with a strong dive to kill the ball.



Hockeyroo Kershaw scored with an impressive strike late in the first half and backed it up with an equally as impressive conversion, dribbling the ball past the NT Keeper and running it into the goal.



Despite several opportunities, the NT Pearls were unable to score during their PumpPlay and entered halftime trailing 8-0.



The second half started as the first ended, Queensland pushed into attack to create a penalty corner opportunity from which Madison Fitzpatrick launched a drag flick and scored her first for the match.



Kenny reminded her home crowd just how good she is with a huge drag flick goal in the 43rd minute of the match, blasting the ball past everyone in defence.



A flurry of goals in the 49th minute begun with veteran Hockeyroo Kenny drawing a penalty stroke from which she scored, launching the ball above the keepers glove. She was unable to score on the conversion.



Seconds later Kershaw took the most of a field goal opportunity, beating the defence and increasing the Scorchers lead by two with the goal and a penalty conversion.



Jacqueline Graf had an opportunity late in the piece to put the Pearls on the scoreboard, running the ball from defence and into the D, but Queensland keeper Hannah Astbury was able to prevent a score with a diving save.



Canberra Lakers 7 (N. Gupte 6’, Turner 23’, 23’, 57’ PP, 57’, B. Staines 55) SA Hotshots 0



Ex-Kookaburra Glenn Turner turned on a masterclass as the Canberra Lakers booked their spot in the AHL semi-finals after a 7-0 win over SA Hotshots on the Gold Coast on Thursday.



Turner claimed five of the Lakers’ seven goals in the emphatic win, which never looked in doubt, with Canberra to face either WA or NSW in the semis.



Niranjan Gupte slid home to open the scoring in the sixth minute, although his field goal conversion attempt hit the post.



Turner added the second in the 23rd minute with his shot smashing into the backboard, before fooling SA keeper James Richardson.



The Hotshots tried to rally in the final quarter with a series of penalty corners, coming closest in the 53rd minute when Simon Brown deflected Luke Larwood’s ball wide.



Canberra added final quarter goals, including one from Turner during the PumpPlay, to run away convincing winners.



Ben Staines worked a neat one-two with Kazuma Murata before dinking past Richardson, although he dragged his conversion over the baseline.



Turner put further icing on the cake with a goal in the 57th minute, followed up by his conversion.



South Australia Suns 0 (2) (H. Evans, Claxton) Canberra Strikers 0 (4) (Taseska, Middleton, N. Evans, E. Bone)



The Canberra Strikers have defeated the SA Suns in a thriller on Thursday afternoon at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.



The back and forth affair couldn’t be resolved in regular time and went to a penalty shootout. Goals to Holly Evans and Jane Claxton weren’t enough to keep the Suns alive with Tina Taseska, Beckie Middleton, Naomi Evans and Edwina Bone securing the victory for the Strikers.



The Strikers will now go on to face Queensland Scorchers in Saturday’s semi-final matchup. The Suns will face off against the Northern Territory Pearls in a classification match.



The first half was a defensive grind for both sides involved with neither the Suns nor the Strikers allowing uncontested shots in their respective Ds.



It took until the Canberra Strikers’ Pump Play for the game to open up with both sides creating opportunities to hit the scoreboard.



Hockeyroo Edwina Bone created an chance for the Strikers to score double points, gaining possession in defence before running the ball into attack where her pass was missed.



Bone’s run was quickly answered by South Australian Emily Grist who intercepted a wayward pass in the middle of the pitch and ran into an open D however Strikers keeper Rene Hunter smothered the ball and extinguished any chance for a score.



Midway through the third term Suns player Alison Penington found herself open inside the attacking D but her shot was soundly deflected by Hunter.



Consecutive shots by the Strikers kept Ashlee Wells on her toes late in the third term, but the Hockeyroo was able to keep Canberra off the scoreboard with a series of deflections and dives.



With the game still tied nil-all at full time, the match went to penalty shootouts. Tina Taseska was the first to score slipping a goal past her opponent while South Australian Miki Spano couldn’t do the same.



Holly Evans put the Suns on the board with a fantastic shot around the body but Beckie Middleton answered for Canberra.



The next two shots were denied by the respective goal keepers leaving the score 2-1 in Canberra’s favour.



Hockeyroo Jane Claxton showed her experience, nailing her penalty shot. Naomi Evans quickly answered for the Strikers.



It all came down to the efforts of Canberra captain Eddie Bone who skilfully sent the ball through Wells’ legs to send the Strikers to Saturday’s quarter-finals against Queensland from 12:30pm (AEST).



Tassie Tigers 11 (Ockenden 9’, 9’, 31’, 31’, H. Beltz 37’, 37’, Edwards 43’, 43’, Dick 53’, Read 57’ PP) NT Stingers 0



Eddie Ockenden was the star as the Tassie Tigers secured their spot in the AHL semi-finals with an 11-0 win over the NT Stingers on the Gold Coast on Thursday.



Ockenden scored four goals, with his ninth minute field goal and conversion splitting the sides at the main break.



Two minutes after the long interval, Ockenden added another goal and conversion to stretch the lead to 4-0.



NT keeper Adam Luck saved from Ben Read’s drag flick, before Hayden Beltz poked home in the 37th minute from a goalmouth scramble before taking his conversion.



Kookaburra Jeremy Edwards’ 43rd minute angled reverse stick finish and conversion made it 8-0 with the Tigers running away with it.



James Dick was in the right place at the right time to swoop on a rebound from a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.



During Tassie’s PumpPlay, after a series of short corners, Read made it 11-0 with a drag flick too strong for Luck.



Tassie will play either Victoria or Queensland in the semis on Saturday from 3:30pm (AEST).



Victoria Vipers 6 (Padget 6', 6', Ratcliffe 18', 41', 41', Brazel 20') Tassie Van Demons 0



Reigning champions Victoria have cruised into the AHL semi-finals after a 6-0 win over the Tassie Van Demons in Gold Coast on Thursday night.



The Vipers were always in control, racing to a four-goal lead within 20 minutes and booked their semi-final date with either WA or NSW on Saturday.



Hayley Padget put the Vics ahead in the sixth minute, before taking her conversion.



Tasmania looked for a reply when Sarah McCambridge’s deflection from a short corner was well saved by Vics keeper Rachael Lynch.



The Vipers won a penalty stroke when a drag flick from a short corner was blocked on the line illegally and Madi Ratcliffe stepped up to make it 3-0 in the 18th minute.



Victoria won another penalty stroke two minutes later, with Lily Brazel taking the duties this time with the same result on 20 minutes.



Tassie rallied in the third with a series of chances, but the reigning champions went further ahead when Ratcliffe forced the ball home. She stepped up to take her conversion.



Victoria peppered the Tassie goal in the final quarter looking for more goals but had to settle for 6-0.



Tassie will play the loser of the WA or NSW clash in the classification finals on Saturday from 10:30am (AEST).



WA Thundersticks 2 (Frazer 18’, Coby Green 57’) NSW Waratahs 10 (K. Govers 7’, T. Craig 29’, Brand 33’, 33’, Hayes 35’, Lovett 36’, Ogilvie 50’, B. Govers 59’ PP, 59’)



A fast-paced clash at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Thursday evening saw the NSW Waratahs defeat the Western Australia Thundersticks 10-2.



Led by a strong contingent of Kookaburras, the Waratahs never trailed after scoring their first goal in the sixth minute of the match.



Bags of multiple goals from Tim Brand and Blake Govers helped push the Waratahs to an important win which will see them take on Canberra in Saturday’s semi-final.



Kieran Govers opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he made himself open in the attacking D, he settled and nailed a powerful shot past fellow Kookaburra Tyler Lovell. Lovell got some revenge though, sending the conversion shot flying and saving a goal on the scoreboard.



In their first penalty corner opportunity of the matchvthe Thundersticks opted for the dragflick over taking the ball out of the D for a field goal opportunity and it paid off. Frazer Gerrard rocketed a shot past Waratahs keeper Ash Thomas to level the score.



Tim Brand popped up in the 23rd minute of the match, getting on the end of a long pass and shooting at goal only to be denied by Lovell.



Late in the Thundersticks' PumpPlay the ball found its way bouncing into the path of Tom Craig who was able to skilfully loop the ball over Lovell’s head in the 29th minute of the match. The West Australian keeper took out his frustration during the conversion opportunity, brilliantly defending until the shot timer ran out.



Still looking for his first goal, Brand sparked a NSW onslaught with a slick field goal and conversion off a Flynn Ogilvie assist in the 33rd minute.



The Waratahs added another two goals in as many minutes through Jack Hayes and Kurt Lovett. Hayes’ goal came via a penalty corner while Lovett ran the length of the pitch, beating his opponent and slamming home the goal. Lovell defended the conversion chance beautifully.



Spurred by Kookaburras Jake Harvie and Aran Zalewski, the Thundersticks threw themselves at the Waratahs defence trying to break through. Despite having a number of chances close to goal, the Western Australians were unable to impact the scoreboard.



In the 50th minute the Waratahs were able to counterattack, using the momentum to find Flynn Ogilvie close to home. Ogilvie swept the ball past Lovell for a goal but was unable to beat the keeper in their one-on-one conversion opportunity.



The Waratahs PumpPlay initially freed up the flow of the game to the advantage of the Thundersticks who were able to hit the scoreboard by way of a field goal to Coby Green in the 57th minute. Green was unable to beat Thomas in the conversion chance.



With just one minute remaining Blake Govers was able to hit the scoreboard from the field for double points thanks to the PumpPlay. After barrelling his way into attack and scoring, Blake Govers was able to go back and take advantage of the conversion chance leaving the final score at 10-2 in the Waratahs’ favour.



The Waratahs will now face off against Canberra in Saturday’s semi-final while the Thundersticks will take on South Australia in a classification match.



NSW Arrows 6 (Jenner 11', 28', Smith 31', 31', Stewart 34') WA Diamonds 0



The NSW Arrows have qualified for the AHL semi-finals after comfortably accounting for the WA Diamonds 6-0 in rainy conditions on the Gold Coast on Thursday night.



The Arrows will face the Victoria Vipers in Saturday’s semis from 2pm (AEST).



Kate Jenner opened the scoring from a drag flick from an 11st minute short corner.



Jessica Watterson almost doubled NSW’s lead in the 16th minute when she found space inside the D but was blocked by a WA defender.



WA’s Line Malan deflected Rachel Frusher’s 23rd minute slider wide of the target from a penalty corner.



Jenner capped off a nice move, drifting forward, to convert from close range during NSW’s PumpPlay to make it 3-0 late in the first half.



WA keeper Aleisha Power smothered well to deny her conversion attempt.



NSW captain Emily Smith combined well with fellow Hockeyroo Grace Stewart to add another in the second minute after half-time. Smith coolly scored her conversion to make it 5-0.



Stewart got a goal of her own in the 34th minute but Power again thwarted her from the conversion.



Victoria Vikings 5 (Simmonds 48’, 60’ PP, Ephraums, 49’, 49’) Queensland Blades 6 (Boyde, 16’, 16’, B. Wotherspoon 25’, Whetton, 27’, 27’ PP)



Stormy weather threatened to ruin the night for a bumper crowd at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Thursday but in the end it was the Queensland Blades who ruined the night for the Victoria, defeating the Vikings 6-5 in a game that went down to the wire.



Multiple goals to Scott Boyde and Jake Whetton saw the Blades lock up the win and a place in Saturday’s semi-final against Tasmania.



With a thunderstorm looming in the distance it was Scott Boyde who struck first, scoring an impressive field goal through traffic in the 16th minute of the match. Boyde was able to step up and wrongfoot Australian goalkeeper Johan Durst to put the Blades up 2-nil.



The Blades struck again in the 25th minute, this time through Blake Wotherspoon with a powerful drag flick from the penalty corner opportunity.



Queensland’s Pump Play worked to their advantage when Jake Whetton turned the corner in the D and found the top corner of the net for two points in the 27th minute. The Kookaburra then lined up for his conversion opportunity and didn’t disappoint, nailing the goal and extending his sides lead to six.



Victoria had all of the momentum in the third term creating a number of penalty corner opportunities and some solid shots on target. Despite having most of the play, the Vikings were unable to capitalise and failed to hit the scoreboard.



A dramatic fourth quarter saw two Queensland player receives cards in as many minutes. Dylan Wotherspoon received a red card in the 46th minute while Matthew Swann was called for a yellow immediately after.



With a two player advantage Victoria was able to work their way back into the game. First through Josh Simmonds who scored from a penalty corner in the 48th minute and then 30 seconds later through Nathan Ephraums who scored a field goal through congestion and the subsequent conversion.



Trailing by three goals Victoria entered their Pump Play desperate to hit the scoreboard. A number of near misses and well defended penalty corners meant that the deficit didn’t change until 60th minute.



In the dying seconds of the match the Vikings forced a penalty corner with the aim to score a field goal and take the conversion opportunity to tie the match.



Unfortunately for Victoria, time ran out and the side wasn’t able to play on for the field goal chance. Josh Simmonds still scored from the penalty corner, his score was doubled due to the Pump Play, but it wasn’t enough for the Vikings.



Queensland managed to hold onto their lead despite having players on the bench, defeating Victoria 6-5 and advancing to Saturday’s semi-final against Tasmania.



Hockey Australia media release