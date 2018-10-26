After scoring a hat-trick against South Korea, India’s penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh said his team always looked to score early goals. Harmanpreet scored three drag-flick goals — one in the fifth minute and two late in the game — as India beat South Korea 4-1 in their last league match here on Wednesday.





“I feel happy the way I am shooting the penalty corners. I just focused on the job and the goals came,” said Harmanpreet, who was named the Man of the Match. “The Indian team goes out looking for early goals every time.”

India fell behind early against Pakistan and were frustrated by Malaysia in a goalless draw. In the other matches though, they took the lead early. Even against Pakistan and Malaysia, India created many goal-scoring chances in the first few minutes, but failed to convert.



India coach Harendra Singh said the strikers should also think about earning penalty corners when the opposition defence doesn’t give them much space. “The strikers should always keep in mind that there’s an option of forcing a penalty corner when they are not finding space for a shy at the goal,” Harendra said. “The penalty corners provide a cushion and a chance for a direct shot at the goal.”

The coach praised Harmanpreet, saying that the 22-year-old was “one of the best penalty corner shooters in the game today”.



Semifinal vs Japan



India go into the semifinals — to be played on October 27 — undefeated, and will play Asian Games champions Japan for a place in the final.



Pakistan qualified for the semifinals in second place after stunning Malaysia 1-0 in their final pool match today. Muhammad Irfan Jr scored a 54th-minute winner as Pakistan set up a last-4 clash with Malaysia.



India had dominated the pool stage in the Asian Games as well, but had slipped at the first big hurdle, losing in the semifinals. With the Asian Champions Trophy reaching its business end, Harmanpreet said the team was “focused on retaining the title”. “The team is focussed on maintaining its structure,” he said. “The support from the Indian fans here in Muscat has been wonderful. The fan support is always a big boost for us,” he added.



The Tribune