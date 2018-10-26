By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will play Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman on Saturday.





The national players ended third on the standings at the end of the pool matches, after they lost to Pakistan 1-0 Thursday.



It was Malaysia's only defeat of the tournament as in previous matches, hey started with a 3-0 win over Japan, followed by 3-1 win over Oman, 4-2 over South Korea and a 0-0 draw against India.



India topped the pool unbeaten, and will play Japan in the other semi-finals.



"Sport is very simple, you can’t win Matches if you don’t score. We didn’t in the last two matches. One time without conceding (0-0 with India) and one time we didn’t put enough efforts in our counter control.



"I believe we’ll see a match on a different pace (in the semi-finals against Pakistan again) and I’m convinced we’ll score goals in the upcoming match.



"If you play a semi-final, you always be able to give something extra. You can’t focus on the outcome, but you can on the right approach and execution of the plans," said Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans.



Pakistan manager Hasan Sardar said: "“It was important for my men to taste victory against an opponent whom we will face again in the semi-finals two days later.”



The only difference in the pool encounter was Muhammad Irfan 54th minute goal, otherwise Malaysia had a good outing but failed to nail sitters.



FINAL STANDINGS



P W D L F A Pts



India 5 4 1 0 27 2 13

Pakistan 5 3 1 1 14 8 10

Malaysia 5 3 1 1 10 6 10

Japan 5 2 1 2 8 13 7

Korea 5 1 0 4 8 15 3

Oman 5 0 0 5 4 31 0



